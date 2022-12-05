Dua Lipa is gorgeous as she extends gratitude in a daring pinstripe blazer after winning the Hitmaker Of The Year 2022 with Elton John. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa did it again with a gorgeous outfit featuring a lot of style and skin.

The Future Nostalgia songstress, who hasn’t seemed to stop working in more than one year, finished her world tour last week.

Right before the world tour ended, she went to Los Angeles for another farewell with Elton John’s Farewell Concert at Dodger Stadium. Then, she flew to Albania, and while in town to perform her final concert, she was awarded citizenship. After Albania, Dua stopped in New York, receiving an award for her collaboration with PUMA. Finally, she returned to Los Angeles to perform at Jingle Ball and speak at the Variety event.

Dua wrapped up her hectic week in style, sharing the photos on her Instagram yesterday. Dua treated her 87.4 million followers to a few pictures from the Variety event and a video of her speech at the gathering.

It appeared that fans appreciated the share as she received 1.3 million likes for the post.

Dua began the carousel with a video as she posed on the step-and-repeat. Dua wore an oversized pinstripe suit from one of her favorite designers, The Attico.

Dua Lipa stuns in a topless blazer look for Variety Hitmakers

The suit, from The Attico’s Resort 2023, featured a single button near Dua’s navel, and she wore nothing underneath, adding to the edgy vibe of the look. She paired the blazer with matching gray slacks and added a pop of color with her bright-red manicure.

The songstress kept things cool with her sunglasses on the red carpet, but she later removed her shades as she stepped into the venue.

Once inside the event, held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, Dua mingled with guests, including Selena Gomez, who appeared in another part of Dua’s IG post.

A swipe right showed Dua as she smiled with a copy of Variety. The cover showed Dua and Elton gracing the cover in a gorgeous shoot after being named the 2022 Hitmaker of the Year.

Dua Lipa’s PUMA collaboration and award

Over the summer, Dua dropped a second collection with PUMA, Flutur 2. She revealed that she received inspiration for the collection from 90s rave culture.

The Flutur 2 drop received critical and commercial success.

Before Dua’s appearance at the Variety Brunch, she stopped in Manhattan to attend the Footwear News Awards. Dua and her creative partner Billy Walsh received an award for Collection of the Year for Dua Lipa x PUMA Flutur Drop 2.

Dua’s caption read, “A quick trip to NYC last night to accept the award for Collection Of The Year for ‘Dua Lipa x @puma Flutur Drop 2’ with my creative partner in crime @billywalsh at the @footwearnews awards ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️it’s fun because when you work with your friends it never feels like work!! Thank you to everyone who has supported the collection ~ very grateful ~.”

From creating number-one hits, selling out arenas, and receiving awards for her designs, it seems as if Dua can do anything.