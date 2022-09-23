Dua Lipa gets sweaty in bra for Mexico City fun

Dua Lipa takes Mexico City and balances work and play with performances and going out with friends. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is living it up in Mexico as she performs and experiences the pleasures of the country.

Dua’s latest share on Instagram saw her dancing the night away in a brown bra with layered gold necklaces and her hair down with natural waves.

She performed in front of sold-out crowds and shared pictures of the throngs of fans who came to see her.

Dua brought the party with her as she appeared in Mexico City with some well-known friends. One such friend was the designer for Jacquemus, whose wedding Dua attended last month.

Dua and Simon Jacquemus danced up a storm as the Future Nostalgia singer had a drink in one hand and the other arm in the air. She wore large hoop earrings and winged eyeliner with a sparkly finish.

The multi-lingual singer, whose first language was Albanian, has treated fans to her Spanish this week as she tours Mexico.

Dua also shared a clip of the view from the audience as she worked the stage in a green Balenciaga bodysuit. A final swipe right showed another peek at her iconic Thierry Mugler catsuit, which is now gold and black.

Dua Lipa goes braless and bare-faced in Barragan

Another share saw Dua enjoy the native architecture.

Dua appeared braless and bare-faced, two signatures for the top-charting songstress.

The fashionable singer wore brown snakeskin pants, a ruffled orange top and matching pointy heels. She paired the outfit with a fuzzy tan bag and wore shades as she kept it cool in the heat.

Her caption read, “BARRAGÁN HEAVEN.”

As Dua experiences Mexico, she is sure to share sights and sounds with her loyal followers.

Dua Lipa At Your Service Season 2 with Monica Lewinsky

Dua keeps a packed touring schedule but the songstress made time to launch a podcast, At Your Service. Dua talks about mental health, physical health, fashion, and everything in between.

The singer took a short break from the Future Nostalgia tour and her podcast, as she celebrated her 27th birthday and enjoyed the rest of the summer.

After a few weeks, she returned to her tour and also her podcast, with Season 2, which debuted this week. Dua’s first guest was Monica Lewinsky and she shared information about the interview on her social media page today.

Her caption read in part, “OUT NOW ~ our first podcast guest of ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’ Season 2!!!! The incredibly inspiring Monica Lewinsky – the episode is out now wherever you get your podcasts 🎧.”