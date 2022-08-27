Dua Lipa flexes muscles in cheeky lime bikini on pirate ship

Dua Lipa flexes her muscles on a pirate ship with friends. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa‘s 27th birthday week has ended, but the songstress is still in fine form, this time on a pirate ship in a tiny lime green tankini.

Dua’s latest photo dump revealed her celebrating on board with friends and later taking the party to the land with a sheer cutout dress.

She shared the photo with her 86 million Instagram followers, who get to see the Levitating singer’s latest fashions.

Dua didn’t disappoint in the latest photos taken on a ship in Ibiza.

Dua showed off a few outfits for her fans’ viewing pleasure.

The first outfit featured a black sheer, spandex dress with cutouts and assorted ties, while the second was a green swimsuit with floral detailing.

Dua Lipa poses on a boat and parties with friends

The first photo featured Dua on board wearing sunglasses, a purple halter top, green flowing pants, and chunky flip-flops.

Dua got comfortable later as she removed the ensemble to reveal a tankini that matched her pants.

Dua wore a lime green swimsuit by Chopova Lowena featuring cutouts and floral designs.

She added a four-legged charm to the outfit and a gold belly chain around her hips. The charm matched her gold and silver earrings featuring the same shape.

Dua flexed her muscles on board while her friend, Sarah Lysander, munched on a carrot.

Dua wore a black form-fitting dress that featured cutouts and multi-colored ties keeping the garment in place. She secured her long dark locks in a sleek braid.

Her caption read, “lil fishyyyyyyyy on deck.”

Paparazzi later caught Dua as she dove into the water and swam with friends.

Dua Lipa named honorary ambassador to Kosovo

After she performed at The Sunny Hill Festival earlier this month, Dua got to meet the president of Kosovo and received honorary ambassador status.

Dua posed with madame president, Vjosa Osmani, who congratulated the singer for bringing awareness to the region.

Dua wrote in the caption, “Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️.”

Dua previously revealed that she moved to Kosovo from ages 11 to 15 after living in London, where her parents were refugees during the war.