Dua Lipa flashes her six pack in risque dance

Dua Lipa is flashing her toned abs in a sultry dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Dua Lipa was the center of attention during an ab-baring dance at the Roskilde Festival.

She wore a green-sequin cutout dress which flashed her impressive abs and obliques. The singer showed off her vocal prowess as she performed for a crowd of fans.

Dua shared footage of the scintillating performance on social media, including her 84.9 million Instagram followers.

Dua’s performance was one of many heavy-hitting numbers at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. The annual music festival is an EDM music fans’ mainstay on the festival circuit.

Dua Lipa flaunts her killer six-pack in a seductive dance

Dua opted to go braless as she typically does in the green sequin adorned outfit, which featured a cutout underneath her chest. The cutout revealed Dua’s strong core, which helps her perform impressive yoga moves, like headstands.

Dua’s long dark hair blew in the wind as she hyped up the crowd. Dua wore winged eyeliner and green eyeshadow to match her green ensemble.

Dua paired the green cutout dress with ankle boot heels in a matching color.

Dua wrote in the caption, “ROSKILDE!!!!! A dream to be back on that stage in front of the most incredible crowd! One of my favourite festivals in the world and I have the memories to last me a lifetime 🤍 thank you for all of your love – I will never forget last night!!!! @roskildefestival.”

Dua received more than one million likes for her share.

Dua’s performing schedule is relatively quiet until the end of the month, when she has appearances at festivals in Canada, before resuming her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour is in full swing

Dua Lipa began the Future Nostalgia tour in February at the FTX Arena in Miami. Since then, Dua has performed on more than 65 dates with sold-out crowds of adoring fans. Dua just completed the Scandinavian dates of her tour, which saw the singer perform in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Before that, Dua rocked the stage in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

Next, Dua performs in Canada with dates in Montreal and then Chicago with a set at the famous Lollapalooza. She then takes her tour South to South America with dates in Argentina and Brazil. Dua wraps up the Future Nostalgia tour in November with concerts in Australia and New Zealand. When Dua finishes the Future Nostalgia tour, she will have performed a staggering 82 dates.