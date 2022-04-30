Dua Lipa flashes her buns in a sheer dress

Dua Lipa wears sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa continues to show off fabulous and flirty fashion choices.

The Future Nostalgia singer went pantsless again in a sheer dress, leg-warmers, and a fuzzy hat. The hardworking artist always makes time for social media posts amid her jam-packed schedule of podcasts and performances.

Dua’s comments contained love and appreciation for her comfy yet chic style.

Dua Lipa rocks a sheer dress

The busy singer shared her stylish fit on Instagram. She got rave reviews for the look, which featured flowing fabrics and comfortable fashion.

Dua wore fuzzy leg warmers that matched her adorable hat. Dua’s hat even had animal ears, which allowed her to blend in with the farm life. Her long, dark tresses nestled comfortably under the creative cap on her head.

Strings swung from Dua’s sheer dress and purse as she frolicked in the greenery.

As is typical for the singer, she shared a rear-view photo captured from the hips down. Dua wore a black lacy thong underneath the brown and white sheer dress.

Dua posed in the wilderness near a vibrant green tree. She also shared her reading choices as she read the book Klara and the Sun from thousands of feet in the air.

Her caption was simple and read, “~ farmgirl ~.”

Dua Lipa talks about her podcast and work ethic

An 82-date, nine-month tour is enough to tire even the most durable performer. Although Dua Lipa is in the midst of a grueling schedule for the Future Nostalgia world tour, the singer managed to start a new endeavor: a podcast called Service95.

Dua explained to NPR, “The podcast journey has been interesting, and it’s been something that I’ve been quite nervous about, but I’ve also made a pact with myself that I wanted to be outside of my comfort zone.”

Dua continued to speak about her podcast and said, “I feel everything I do is just to set myself up to just keep doing this for as long as I can. There’s no time limit and there’s no what-ifs. I’m going to work hard until this turns into something really special.”

The New Rules singer expressed a desire to continue at her high pace. She said, “It took me a long time to get here, but you have to nurture the things that you love and you have to work hard. Every day I get a bit more confident in my craft and who I am as an artist.”

Next week, Dua will rock the O2 Arena in London for two shows before performing in Germany and France.