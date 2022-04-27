Dua Lipa flashes her blue G-string thong

Dua Lipa flashes underwear. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared some sultry new shots on her social media.

The Billboard-topping songstress is currently on a massive world tour where she is performing and serving looks.

She flashed her blue thong in one of the naughty photos. This isn’t the first time Dua has flashed her underwear for Instagram; she has done it a couple of times this month. Less than a week ago, Dua rocked cargo pants and shared photos with her gold thong peeking out of her pants.

Dua Lipa flashes her underwear

Dua rocked a plaid, thigh-skimming skirt that showed off her slender legs. She made the look cozy and paired it with a plush Balenciaga scarf. Dua covered her sunglasses-adorned face slightly as she posed coyly.

She wrote in the caption, “somewhere…” The latest pictures are from behind-the-scenes on her Future Nostalgia tour.

She wore a red New York Yankees cap, a red clutch, a blue-oversized sweater, and blue jeans. She posed in the mirror, and her face was blocked by her purple-covered cell phone. Dua’s purple chrome nails matched her phone case in the cheeky pictures.

The foodie shared some food pictures also. Dua has appeared to enjoy international delicacies throughout her tour and provided photographic evidence of her enjoyment.

Pic credit: @dualipa/instagram

Hairstylist Jen Atkin joked, “Why am I wildly concerned about ur neck getting hurt.” Another commenter wrote, “dua is cute,” three times over.

Dua also shared a few clips of her thrusting and gyrating on stage in Balenciaga as she sang to her music. Dua whipped her long brown tresses around as she got into the music.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua has almost seven months left on her tour so fans can expect a lot more fashion and underwear flashing.

Dua Lipa had an amazing 2021

Dua Lipa is in the middle of an 82-date world tour, which started in February. But her 2021 was pretty phenomenal. She won numerous awards, including Best Album and Best Female Artist at the 2021 Brits.

Her song Levitating broke records in 2022 when it appeared for a 70th week on the Billboard Hot 100. The previous record-holder was LeAnn Rimes with How Do I Live, which spent 69 weeks on the charts.

Dua also released a song called Sweetest Pie with tourmate Megan Thee Stallion. She and Megan re-enacted the infamous Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston matching dress moment from the MTV Video Music Awards.

If Dua’s 2022 is just a fraction as good as 2021, then the singer is in for a great year.