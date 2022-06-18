Dua Lipa flashes bra and underwear in backseat show-off

Dua Lipa looks like money in bra and underwear backseat display. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa enjoyed a much-deserved night out with girlfriends after taking a short break during her grueling tour schedule. The Levitating singer went out on the town in true Dua fashion, which meant she was styled to the nines in designer duds and trendsetting attire.

The Future Nostalgia singer got frisky in the back of a car and offered her signature outfit views, posting from the neck down and focusing on her fit body.

Dua Lipa poses in lace for a night on the town

Dua looked like money in more ways than one– the singer wore a sheer ensemble that features United States currency.

Dua turned to the side and touched the car roof with a sheer crop top that featured a 100-dollar bill print. She showed off her black lacy bra underneath the crop top.

The next photo featured Dua from the bust down while she arched her back, kicked up her boots, and touched the car seat in front of her. She showed off her obliques and hips with her underwear visible underneath her money-printed, sheer leggings.

Dua matched her eye-makeup to her 100-dollar bill outfit, rocking glittery green eyeshadow on her lids. She carried a sparkly silver purse and a butterfly belt on her hip.

Dua shared some shots from inside the nightclub with her “wife,” Olive Uniacke, and her friend, Gala Gordon. The trio looked to be having fun in a packed, late-night spot, and the ladies were all smiles.

Dua shared a video from the backseat of a car where she arched her back and looked wildly at the camera. The video went dark, and then a bright flash showed Dua in a totally different pose.

Dua wore her signature cowboy boots, this pair in olive green with high heels, snakeskin material, and a lace-up front.

Dua wrote in the caption, “backseat freestyle.”

Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival location moved because of concerns

Dua Lipa has a packed festival schedule this summer as the New Rules singer will tour festivals in Europe and North America.

One festival, in particular, The Sunny Hill Festival, was important to the singer because it was the idea of Dua’s father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, and brought awareness to their native Kosovo.

Billboard reports Dua’s father said, “After a long wait, many efforts, requests,” he made “a difficult but necessary” decision to move the Sunny Hill Festival to Albania’s capital, Tirana. The choice to move the festival was due to political problems between Kosovo’s ruling party and organizers.

The festival will still take place from August 4 to August 7th but in a different city.