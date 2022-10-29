Dua Lipa returned to social media as she signaled what’s to come as she headed abroad ahead of her Future Nostalgia tour’s final leg. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is back on social media with a vengeance after taking a short absence to prepare for her trip across the world.

The fashionista returned with a bang, wearing head-to-toe Givenchy from the 2023 menswear line in a racing-inspired outfit.

Her latest look saw her rocking her signature braless look as she took in Japan’s sights, sounds, and tastes.

Dua shared her trip with her 87.5 million Instagram fans and followers as she enjoyed Japan and all the country had to offer.

As Dua fans have learned, she never skimps on documenting her trips and always includes the food of the land.

Japan was no exception, as she shared some tasty tempura and a few cultural exhibits.

Dua Lipa takes Japan in braless dress

The first photo showed Dua as the glowing songstress posed in a field of silver spheres. She wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and a white collar, going braless underneath. Her dark locks were in loose waves, a center part cascading down her back. She carried a vintage navy blue Chanel bag with golden chains.

The second shot featured Dua rocking winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and lip tint as she posed in front of a setting sun and looked gorgeous. She tilted her head back slightly with her hands in her pockets as she looked mesmerizing in the magnificent picture.

A swipe right saw the New Rules songstress inside a giant ladybug statue with a friend. Dua, known for her quirky personality, let her silliness shine through in the adorable shot.

Another photo showed Dua from behind as she stared in awe at the Japanese architecture that stood before her.

Her caption revealed that she was in historic Naoshima.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour

Dua began the Future Nostalgia tour in February at the FTX Arena in Miami with Megan Thee Stallion as the opening act.

Her first leg of the tour saw her cross the United States until April, with dates at Madison Square Garden, in Las Vegas, and everywhere between.

Next, Dua went home to Europe, where she hit dates in Western Europe, Southern Europe, and Scandinavia. She concluded the European leg with a show in Kosovo and took a short break to celebrate her 27th birthday.

After her break, Dua headed to South America, performing at sold-out venues in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and eventually Mexico.

Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour concludes next month with concerts in Australia and New Zealand, including an intimate performance in Melbourne on Sunday.