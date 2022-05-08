Dua Lipa enjoys weekend bath in her birthday suit

Dua Lipa poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Dua Lipa has invited her 82 million+ Instagram followers to join her for some bath time action. The Grammy winner, who made headlines recently for skipping the 2022 Met Gala, hasn’t abandoned her social media activity, with the weekend bringing a fresh batch of photos.

Dua updated amid her Future Nostalgia tour, enjoying some downtime and showing a little self-care – right from the tub.

Dua Lipa shares bathtub action while in Europe

Posting on Saturday, the Prisoner singer opened with confirmation that she’s in Belgium, and she was showing off the sights. Seen in a long white skirt and figure-flaunting crop top to match, the Brit posed outside a grandiose property framed by trimmed hedges, then driving fans to swipe as they saw more of her caption-mentioned “ANTWERP.”

The PUMA partner then shared a hotel room mirror selfie as she showed she was staying in an upscale and old-fashioned establishment, with the third shot seeing her back outside, in the sun, and showing off her killer figure in her matching co-ord.

Also included was a more intimate shot. Here, the Versace ambassador hid her face with a book as she snapped herself completely naked and in a white bathtub. Fans only saw her blue-painted nails, trim shoulders, and golden tan as she wore her dark hair swept up and held together by a clasp.

Further images showcased artwork and classy interiors, with Dua also seen having fun in downtown Antwerp.

Fans have left over 1.1 million likes in just five hours.

Dua Lipa opens up on glittering career

Kosovo-born and U.K.-raised Dua has opened up on her career, one now seeing her as a bonafide pop icon. The former model spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in 2017, revealing:

“I feel like the music industry’s changing a lot. Streaming is really dominating the world, and that can also be a bad thing for young artists that don’t really have a fan base, but it can also be a really good thing for young artists that have a chance to be discovered. So it gives me an opportunity to make more fans over here in the U.S. because you no longer have to take a song to radio.”

The singer’s career has since seen her partner up with major faces, both in music and in fashion. Prisoner was released with 29-year-old singer Miley Cyrus, with 2021 seeing Dua debuted as luxury designer Versace‘s newest ambassador. She also has a PUMA collection.