Dua Lipa enjoys sweaty dance in sheer bodysuit

Dua Lipa shows skin in a sweaty Montreal performance. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa flaunted her fit body in a sheer bodysuit featuring fishnet and animal print.

Dua is killing the festival scene with a performance at Lollapalooza in front of more than 100k concert-goers. She also performed in her father’s native Kosovo this week for the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo. Dua made an appearance at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, where she treated fans to new fashion looks as she continued to slay in designer clothing.

Dua wore a black-sheer bodysuit with a built-in bra and cutout underneath the bodice. The intricate design was see-through but featured colorful leopard sequins throughout the ensemble. The outfit was cheeky, in typical Dua style, and she turned around to show fans a view of her curves.

Dua looked at the camera with her long, dark locks in a center part. She angled her face away from the camera and pouted her lips with vibrant, sparkly eyeshadow on her lids. She wore her signature embellished ear pieces around her neck.

Dua posed against sound equipment in a head-to-toe fishnet ensemble with colorful leopard print. She rocked matching opera gloves and extended her arms to each side as she threw back her head.

Another shot taken by her photographer Elizabeth Miranda featured Dua looking to the side and showing off her toned obliques.

Dua Lipa beats the heat in Montreal festival performance

Dua also posted some videos of her and her dancers performing while covered in sweat.

She shared a short clip that started with her looking at the camera. Dua turned away from the lens as the camera panned down and showed off her outfit from head to toe.

She wrote in the caption, “OSHEAGA FESTIVAL, Montreal, 31.07.2022 🖤.”

The Levitating singer shared the gorgeous shots with her 85.5 million followers on Instagram.

Dua Lipa apologizes for unauthorized fireworks at a Toronto show

Dua Lipa took to her Instagram Stories to apologize after a fan set off unauthorized fireworks at a recent performance.

Dua is currently on the 82-date Future Nostalgia tour, and she stopped in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, where some fans got more than they bargained for in the form of explosions.

She apologized for the stress and wrote, “I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.”

She continued, “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority.”

Dua expressed shock over the incident and said an investigation was underway.