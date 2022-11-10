Dua Lipa enjoyed some fun down under while on the last leg of the Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa has never been one to let a good trip go to waste, and her recent Future Nostalgia leg has been no exception.

Dua has reached the home stretch of the Future Nostalgia tour, but she hasn’t slowed down as she completes the final leg.

The last dates saw the singer entertaining crowds in New Zealand and Australia.

Dua has shown a love for going out and sightseeing and has managed to do both activities in between shows.

The singer looked divine in a black and white bikini as she took a selfie with friends on each side.

Dua posted the share on her Instagram Story for her 87.5 million followers on the platform.

Dua Lipa rocks black and white bikini in Australia

Dua held her camera in one hand and placed the other under her chin as she showed off her fresh pink manicure. She also rocked a massive diamond pinky ring, gold watch, and chain necklace with matching hoop earrings.

Dua’s beauty shone through in the shot as she looked like she was glowing under the Australian sun. She looked vibrant with light makeup, including mascara and lip tint. She donned brushed brows and her dark locks in a center part for the fabulous picture taken outdoors.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua tagged her friends in white text in the corner of the share. She also added three butterfly emojis. As Dua fans know, the butterfly has been representative of her career, and she has incorporated it often in her work. Dua has also been known to wear a butterfly bikini, showing her love for the colorful creature.

Dua Lipa’s Puma collaboration Flutur 2

Dua enjoyed a second release with PUMA after her first partnership with the brand saw great success. The collaboration was a natural fit, partially because Dua’s fashion sense has been known to make headlines.

In June, the singer revealed her second line of athleisure with PUMA. She discussed her inspiration for the PUMA collaboration, called Flutur 2. Dua told Vogue that she sought inspiration from ’90s rave culture.

Dua explained, “I love the imagery from the rave culture days of the ’90s and 2000s. You can feel the energy in them, and the fashion was always so fun.”

Dua added, “These time periods inspire everything from my music to the way I dress today, so it felt only natural to incorporate some of those color schemes and silhouettes into this collection.”

She chose a rave as the backdrop for the Flutur 2 release party over the summer.

With a clothing collaboration, top-charting album, and successful podcast, it seems there is nothing Dua can’t do.