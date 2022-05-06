Dua Lipa enjoys cheeky chest grab in bikini top

Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa knew exactly how to grab the attention of her 82 million Instagram followers earlier this week. The Prisoner singer opened a large gallery of photos with a cheeky chest grab while in a hot pink bikini top, gaining over 3 million likes for her share and even including a famous British dessert in the images.

Dua is currently on the U.K. leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Any Brits catching her post will have recognized the chocolate cake included.

Dua Lipa knows good fun in hot pink bikini top

Opening with a gal pal and during a somewhat wild moment, Dua was seen with her girlfriend placing both hands to her chest – the 26-year-old was laughing and smiling as her chest was cheekily cupped, also showing off her outfit.

Lipa opted for a full co-ord, going flesh-flashing in her bold bikini top, one she paired with matching pants and a jacket worn open.

The pop star wore bright blue eyeshadow to contrast the pink, although her platform heels continued the pink theme.

Blurry shots shouted out party mode, with Dua also showing her appetite for a Colin the Caterpillar cake, retailed by U.K. grocery chain Marks & Spencer.

“Colin the caterpillar & caviar,” the caption read, clearly also pointing towards some of the high-end dining included in the gallery. Dua’s hard-partying comes amid headlines she’s making for missing this year’s Met Gala; seemingly on account of her U.K. location for her tour. Speaking to Morning Edition’s Rachel Martin recently, Dua opened up on the tour, stating:

“I’ve been dying to get out on the road, to finally perform these songs. When we finally got the chance to go out on the road in the U.S., there was this whole surge of excitement and adrenaline. It’s like, wow, we finally get to do this.”

Of her career overall, the Versace ambassador added: “People would tell me that I could sing, but it wasn’t to the point of, you could make it or this could be something. It was a playground dream. It was something that I felt like I knew I wanted to do.”

Dua Lipa’s gigs go beyond music

Dua now fronts luxury Italian designer Versace, this alongside her ambassador status for (and collabs with) sportswear brand PUMA. PUMA is also fronted by singer Selena Gomez. Versace, meanwhile, is also represented by model Emily Ratajkowski, plus models Gigi and Bella Hadid.