Dua Lipa defies gravity with spandex yoga stretch

Dua Lipa is giving the professional yoga instructors a run for their money as she flaunts her super-fit body during an upside-down yoga stretch. The Grammy winner continues to pepper her Instagram stories with photos and videos of herself pulling off advanced-level yoga moves, and today’s shot was another example.

Dua, 26, has been making headlines for energetic dance moves during her Future Nostalgia Europe tour. Clearly, the singer keeps fit off-stage, too.

Dua Lipa wows with yoga moves

Shouting out her Annie Moves trainer, Dua was seen indoors and on a dark floor. Hiding her face, the British pop star had whacked up both legs high in the air and straight up as she wore skintight leggings and held herself up via her arms alone.

Dua stuck to all-black as she wore a vinyl-accent workout jacket to offset her leggings, also flaunting a mean green manicure as she balanced with both hands flat on the ground.

“This morning with annie.moves,” the singer captioned her shot.

Dua joins fellow celebrity yoga lovers, not limited to Prisoner collaborator Miley Cyrus, plus Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

Dua, who has been showing her pizza and olive oil ice-cream appetite in 2022 Instagram shares, has opened up about her wellness, including her approach to exercise.

“I’m still trying to see what my boundaries are and how far I can push myself and when I need to rest,” she told Vogue of short-burst workouts that last 15 minutes. “It’s high-intensity interval training, but it’s so quick, it’s over before it’s even started!”

Dua Lipa has donut fever in sweet treats reveal

As to sweet treats, Dua has a favorite. The Kosovo-born star told Urban List:

“I try and stay as healthy as possible whenever I can. I’m never one to stop myself having naughty treats, but I try and limit it to days when I’m not as busy, because if I do eat a donut it usually puts me in a food coma!”

“When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning. Whatever it is, I try to change it up every day to keep things interesting,” she continued.

Dua’s tour has been keeping her busy and adding geotags to her map pins. She’s been in the U.K., Belgium, and Paris, France in the past few weeks.