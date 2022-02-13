Dua Lipa dazzles in Thierry Mugler bodysuit at recent performance on Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa dazzles in Thierry Mugler bodysuit at a recent performance on her Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Dua Lipa is truly out here living her best life since her split from Anwar Hadid.

The singer posted videos from her Future Nostalgia tour to Instagram, showing spectacular lighting and wardrobe options from famed designers Thierry Mugler and Balenciaga.

Dua Lipa sparkled as she performed in a custom Mugler bodysuit on her Future Nostalgia world tour. The magnificent strobe lights reflected the bright crystal detailing that her costume features.

Dua Lipa has graced the headlines as of late as the star posted bikini pictures that displayed her insane body.

Lipa added two videos from her Future Nostalgia tour to her Instagram, showcasing her talent and fashion sense.

The first slow-motion video on Instagram shows Lipa holding the mic and singing as strobe lights flash in the background. The video reveals her Mugler bodysuit and matching opera gloves sparkle with the light effects.

The second Instagram video is also slow-motion, but the vantage point is farther away. A spotlight shines on the star as she whips her hair around, and the accompanying light show is nothing short of spectacular.

A reference to designer Thierry Mugler, she writes, “It’s the Mugler baby, it does things to me, @cadwallader shot by @berriosbryan.”

Former Fifth Harmony member, singer Lauren Jauregui posted a fire emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Model Elsa Hosk also approved, writing, “Wowww,” and added a red heart.

Dua Lipa’s Mugler bodysuit features an incredible 120,000 crystals. The costume designer shared details about the Mugler bodysuit via Instagram writing, “120,000 crystals for @dualipa @muglerofficial couture for The Future Nostalgia Tour, 2022.”

But Mugler is not the only high fashion designer creating Dua Lipa’s concert looks. Dua posted the custom Balenciaga look from night one of her tour on Instagram.

The singer sported a highlighter yellow bodysuit, courtesy of Balenciaga. The bodysuit has built-in pants and boots and super-trendy gloves.

Dua Lipa is currently on her highly anticipated Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa just began her world tour for the album Future Nostalgia. She started in Miami with opening act Megan Thee Stallion and had a sold-out performance.

The world tour has 82 dates and will finish on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Talented artists Angèle Griff, Tove Lo, Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï will serve as opening acts throughout the tour.

For a complete list of Dua Lipa tour dates, click here.