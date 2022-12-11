Dua Lipa delivered major looks as she performed at the 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa delivered ice queen vibes as the gorgeous singer brought a sparkly silver outfit for a performance at the 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City.

Alongside headliners like Demi Lovato, Lizzo, and the Backstreet Boys, Dua captivated the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Of course, this wasn’t Dua’s first rodeo at MSG. Earlier this year, Dua performed two sold-out shows as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua has been on a fashion roll, serving custom looks as designers clamor to get her in their garments.

The Future Nostalgia singer’s latest look came after she slayed last week at Jingle Ball by iHeartRadio in Los Angeles for the West Coast version of the concert series. At the California show, Dua came through rocking a custom Maison Alaïa one-piece.

The red-hot look made headlines, but Dua was sure to bring the heat to chilly New York.

After strutting her stuff in a custom Trussardi gown by Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik, the singer was ready to perform. The Trussardi designers blessed Dua with a second outfit inspired by their SS 23 collection.

Dua treated her 87.4 million Instagram followers to a jam-packed carousel as she struck a pose and showed off her latest fashion fit.

Dua Lipa dazzles in custom Trussardi

Dua’s latest look served as a full-circle moment with the British Albanian beauty returning to Manhattan.

The singer worked her angles with a fabulous half-up, half-down style with waves cascading past her shoulders.

Dua’s top looked like a mixture of an elegant seashell and a butterfly with crystal embellishments decorating the bodice. The top had a plunging neckline and a halter neck with silver sparkles catching the camera flash for a delightful look.

She paired the top with matching white pants and embellishments around the hips. The high-waisted slacks hugged Dua’s curves perfectly as she stole the show.

Dua’s makeup was perfection, with a matte shade gracing her plump pout. She wore a smoky eye featuring brilliant shades of silver, perfectly matching her skin-baring ensemble.

As fans could tell, Dua has stayed in incredible shape thanks to regular workouts and hydration.

Dua Lipa hydrates with Evian

Dua partnered with Evian, a natural fit considering the singer’s commitment to hydration.

In fact, Dua told Refinery29 that her first activity each morning was to grab an Evian and go for a walk.

Over the summer, Dua posed with a custom bottle of Evian, showing that her clothes weren’t the only things made specifically for her.

With Evian in hand to hydrate the singer, there is seemingly nothing Dua can’t do.