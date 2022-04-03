Dua Lipa dazzles in plunging v-neck and red lingerie tights

Dua Lipa stuns in behind-the-scenes shots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa enjoyed what Las Vegas had to offer in new photos and videos.

The Levitating singer was working hard and took time to enjoy herself in Las Vegas, where she had shows scheduled.

Dua showed off a new trend that featured a deep plunging navy blue dress and a garter belt over the gown. Dua wore red-sheer tights that matched the garter belt. She posed in a Las Vegas hotel with a stunning bouquet of lilac-colored roses for new shots.

Dua Lipa dazzles in red thigh-high tights and a garter belt in Las Vegas

Dua shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram page.

Dua wore a tiny satin blue dress with spaghetti straps. She sported a red garter belt over the navy blue dress in an interesting fashion choice.

Dua sat on a carpet and gazed at a bouquet of lavender roses in the first picture. She had red see-through tights and matching red heels on. Her navy satin dress featured a plunging v-neckline.

Dua’s second picture revealed the flowers and a closer look at her fit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua held a rose taken from the large bouquet on her hip in the next photo.

The final part of the post featured Dua dancing in a crowded room. She playfully put on her sunglasses and whipped her hair around.

She wrote in the caption, “woke up in Vegas,” and a rose emoji.

Dua’s comments were full of support and praise. The comments section featured a lot of fire and heart emojis for the singer.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is on tour for Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa is wrapping up the first leg of a worldwide tour for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

This month, Dua returns to her native Great Britain, where she has a full lineup of tour dates.

Dua performs at the AO Arena in Manchester on April 15 with performer Griff. Dua also has dates in Dublin this month where she will perform for her Irish fans.

Dua is going into 2022 strong– her song Levitating was the top Billboard song of 2021. Dua’s song with Megan Thee Stallion, Sweetest Pie, is currently on the Hot 100. So is a PNAU remix of Dua’s song Cold Heart with Elton John.

Elton John, Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Rounding out Dua’s presence on the Hot 100 is Levitating, which is still on the charts.

The rest of the year looks to be sweet for Dua.