After keeping a low profile for a couple of months following her Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa is back.

The 27-year-old singer emerged from the studio where she has been tirelessly recording her third album.

Now that the singer has begun making appearances again, it was only fitting that the fashionista served another stunning look.

Dua traveled to Italy, where Milan Fashion Week was underway. Sheer and lace were the themes of Dua’s latest ensemble as she continued rocking her Gothic style with a twist.

Dua shared her latest look on her Instagram, where she has amassed 87.7 million followers. She quickly received some love from fans, with 3.5 million likes and countless comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Looking at the jam-packed carousel, it wasn’t hard to see why fans went crazy for her fabulous look.

Dua Lipa strikes a pose at the GCDS fashion show

The first picture saw Dua wearing a sheer lace bodysuit with floral detailing. The mesh suit had a turtleneck and a cutout in the back with dark inserts, keeping things classy. Dua posed in front of a white curtain with beautiful white flowers on a table.

The gorgeous singer looked to the side with dark-lined eyes and a matte lip, adding to the glamour of her look. A red manicured thumb peaked out from her long sleeves, perfectly matching the energy of her ensemble.

A swipe right saw the songstress striking a pose by a step-and-repeat for GCDS. She added another pop of color thanks to her red heart purse with a silver chain. Photographers went crazy for Dua while cameras flashed, seemingly captivated by her beauty.

The third image had a sultry vibe, with the singer looking over her shoulder and glowing in the evening light. Another picture showed Dua arching her back on a lacquer end table with her sheer skirt touching the ground.

Dua also showed a few videos from inside the show, with a larger-than-life cat serving as part of the catwalk stage. Models strutted their stuff with the cat prop moving its eyes and paws.

Finally, the food lover shared a look at the specially curated menu for the beautiful evening, with burrata, tapenade, and artichoke all on the menu.

It was another fashion win for Dua, who continues to reign supreme in the music industry.

Dua Lipa promotes Evian water

As someone who is always on the go, Dua Lipa knows the importance of hydration.

She recently partnered with Evian to promote the bottled water company and healthy lifestyle practices.

Dua spoke with Refinery29 about her day-to-day life, explaining, “I usually grab a bottle of Evian — gotta stay hydrated.”

The singer said she chugs Evian in the morning and takes her dog for a walk to start her day on the right foot.

Dua continues to be a healthy role model and a fashion icon.