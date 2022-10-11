Dua Lipa dazzles in leather for Amsterdam weekend

Dua Lipa spends a weekend in Amsterdam, surrounded by friends and family. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa made the best of some time back in her native England as she jetted to Amsterdam for a little weekend fun with friends and family.

The hardworking singer recently completed the South American leg of her Future Nostalgia tour and has only a few concerts left before the nine-month-long world tour finishes.

In the meantime, Dua jet-sets around the world with a fabulous group of people. Their latest destination was The Netherlands.

Dua posted a carousel with ten photos on her Instagram, keeping her 87.4 million followers updated on her life.

The pictures featured typical Dua things, including fashion, fun, friends, food, and family.

The post began with Dua in an Amsterdam hotel as she hugged her legs and rested her head.

Dua Lipa stuns in all-black for Amsterdam fun

Behind Dua was a stack of books, with many featuring Amsterdam in the title. There was also a plant that barely touched Dua’s locks. Her hair cascaded down her back. She rocked natural makeup, dark lips, and rosy cheeks in the pensive pose.

Next, Dua showed the view from a concert where she and her crew had the pleasure of seeing talented rapper Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick appeared on a stage behind a curtain with illusionary arrows in his back. A spotlight shone on his back as he leaned over with a microphone.

Between Dua and the stage, the crowd was littered with fans holding phones in the air and capturing the moment.

The third slide showed a candid shot of Dua, who had a phone in her hand. Her signature dark locks fell down her back, and she wore a massive leather trench that kissed the ground. In the background, there was a Pulitzer bookstore and bikes.

A swipe right showed a smiling Dua as she posed against a wood wall and wore a large, sleeveless leather vest.

Another photo showed a sibling shot with big sister Dua in the center, Rina on one side, and Gjin on the other.

Dua Lipa keeps her circle close

Fans of Dua likely know that she keeps her circle of friends tight and spends a lot of time with her family.

She has expressed gratitude for her family and friends and their ability to keep things private.

Dua told WSJ, “My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.”