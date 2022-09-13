Dua Lipa dazzles in Brazil with new Balenciaga catsuit

Dua Lipa performs in Rio de Janeiro for 100k+ and shares an exciting outfit change. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa performed for a sold-out crowd at Rock In Rio with other top-charting artists, and she put on quite a show, revealing new wardrobe changes to her existing and iconic lineup.

Dua is known for her trend-setting fashions, on and off the stage.

She recently took a multiple-week break from the Future Nostalgia tour and showed off her street style at her 27th birthday celebration in Ibiza and Simon Jacquemus’ wedding in the South of France.

Dua returned to the stage in Brazil last week, and her latest tour outfits were quite a treat.

With the help of her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, Dua revealed some tour favorites and a few new iterations of previous outfits.

She shared a look from her Rock in Rio performance with her 86.3 million Instagram followers.

Dua Lipa reveals new stunning fashion at Brazilian concert

Dua is at the forefront of the braless movement, and the songstress maintained that trend during her latest performance.

She revealed a new Balenciaga bodysuit with matching opera gloves and boots in a deep green shade. Fans previously saw the ensemble in neon yellow and pink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua also unveiled a new version of her The Attico sequin mini dress with side cutouts and zebra print in pink. Fans previously saw the sultry ensemble at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark with a lime green version.

Dua’s caption read, “ROCK IN RIO ‘22 thank you thank you a million times over!!! 🇧🇷❤️ unforgettable night – an honour to close the festival on the final night!!! @rockinrio MUITO OBRIGADA ⭐️.”

Dua Lipa’s gorgeous Balenciaga bodysuits

When Dua began her tour in February, she blessed fans with a neon yellow bodysuit by Balenciaga.

The gorgeous custom piece came with opera gloves and built-in boots as the beautiful material clung to Dua’s curves. Dua’s Balenciaga catsuit, with a corset-like bodice, quickly became a fan favorite.

Dua blessed fans for months as she toured around the United States and served looks.

When Dua arrived in the United Kingdom, she had another surprise up her sleeve.

Dua appeared pretty in pink with the same Balenciaga bodysuit in a gorgeous shade of pink. Dua rocked crowds in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany, with her fabulous catsuit in a brand new color.

Fans wondered if Dua would switch up the Balenciaga suit for the next leg of her tour in South America.

Dua didn’t disappoint with a beautiful green she debuted yesterday in Rio de Janeiro.