Dua Lipa dares in braless black dress after Trevor Noah kiss

Dua Lipa is getting philanthropic in New York. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa was on hand for a charitable event held by George and Amal Clooney. The chart-topping songstress looked gorgeous in a black dress, just hours after photographers caught her locking lips with a famous gentleman.

The London native took to Instagram to share photos of the big night with her 87.2 million followers.

Dua has been hard at work on her Future Nostalgia tour and just wrapped up the South American leg of performances, followed by a festival appearance in Delaware.

She showed that her work is never done, as she stepped off tour temporarily and onto a red carpet where she spoke at the gala.

Dua dazzled in a magnificent Versace dress from 1992. Dua’s talented stylist Lorenzo Posocco took the piece out of archives and placed it on his stylish client.

As always, Dua wore the slinky black dress with a plunging neckline and medusa-adorned buttons to perfection. She kept the accessories light with a simple gold bangle and matching earrings.

Dua’s lengthy tresses were swept up in an elegant updo with a side piece of bang sweeping her face and framing it perfectly.

Dua Lipa gives award and shares passionate message

Dua presented an award at the Inaugural Albie Awards held by the Clooney Foundation For Justice. Her caption revealed the purpose of the prize she presented and why it was near and dear to her heart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua’s caption read, in part, “I was delighted to join Amal and George Clooney this week as they honored courageous defenders of justice and human rights through the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s Inaugural Albie Awards. It was inspiring to witness what a just society could look like through the tremendous work of all the honorees presented that evening.”

Dua has long been involved in humanitarian efforts as her parents were refugees from war-torn Kosovo, and that status affected the trajectory of her life. She recently received an Honorary Ambassador title for bringing awareness to Kosovo, by the president of the country.

Dua continued, “I had the honor of presenting the Justice for Survivors award, alongside my dear friend Nadia Murad to iAct, for its work with survivors of genocide and other mass atrocities. iAct worked with the Clooney Foundation for Justice to interview survivors from Darfur, Sudan, who have been trapped in refugee camps in Chad for over a decade.”

And while Dua spent her time off from the Future Nostalgia doing charitable work she also had a little recreational time on her hands.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah spotted in New York

Dua was spotted with Comedy Central host Trevor Noah. Cameras spotted the attractive and international duo on the streets of New York as Trevor announced he was leaving The Daily Show after seven years.

The couple were spotted on an apparent date and also sharing a kiss, adding to dating speculations.

Dua previously dated Anwar Hadid for two years before the young lovers went on a seemingly permanent break in December 2021. Meanwhile, Trevor last dated Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly.