Dua Lipa dances braless in daring sheer birthday dress

Dua Lipa wraps up her birthday week celebration with a sweaty party in Ibiza. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is winding down her birthday celebrations, but her party pictures keep coming.

Dua celebrated her 27th birthday on August 22, and in true Dua style, she shared several photos of the events.

The pictures featured late nights, lots of laughs, and one-of-a-kind fashion.

Dua’s latest photo carousel, shared with her 86 million Instagram followers, netted her over one million likes.

One sensational outfit was a Thierry Mugler dress which barely covered her body. The sheer dress was sleeveless with a turtleneck and carefully crafted shapes that covered her bikini area.

Bella Hadid previously modeled the dress in a risque photoshoot for the brand. The Future Nostalgia star made the ensemble her own as she celebrated into the morning in Ibiza.

Another part of the post showed Dua’s denim bikini, which was just too good not to post twice. She lounged on the lawn with light-framed sunglasses as she showed her bikini body and fashion.

Dua Lipa parties in Ibiza wearing sheer dress

Dua had an awesome group of friends with her, including The Attico co-founder, Gilda Ambrosio. Dua often rocks the trendy brand, so it makes sense that she is tight with the leading lady. She posed with Gilda on one side, and GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza on the other. Trendy designer Amina Muaddi whose footwear Dua often rocks, also joined in for the celebrations.

Rounding out the crew was Vittoria Ceretti, another fashion model.

She shared a shot inside the club with her longtime best friend, Sarah Lysander. The two had their eyes closed, arms in the air, and mouths open as they smiled and celebrated at an Ibiza hotspot.

Dua offered a seductive wink in another shot as she posed in a Thierry Mugler leather dress from the 80s. She wore a tiara to indicate that she was the birthday queen.

Another photo featured a custom fan just for Dua and her birthday celebration in 2022. The fan said, “Come and dance with me. Ibiza 2022.”

And dance they did which was evident in the photos shared by the Levitating songstress.

Dua Lipa returns to Future Nostalgia tour next month

Beginning next month, Dua Lipa returns to the Future Nostalgia tour after a month-long break.

Dua will head to South America with performances in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. Then, Dua goes to North America with shows in Mexico and Delaware.

Dua takes another break in October before going to Australia and New Zealand to complete her 82-date tour.