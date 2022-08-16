Dua Lipa chows down on watermelon in barely-there string bikini

Dua Lipa has been on vacation in Albania wearing several barely-there bikinis
The singer is making the most of her time off as she hung out with a group of bikini-clad girlfriends. Dua herself wore an orange string bikini, and her friends appeared to be wearing identical swimsuits in a variety of colors.
She later posted a carousel of Instagram photos wearing the same skimpy orange bikini as she took a mirror selfie with the flash covering her face. She wore a tiny denim skirt on top that she hooked on her thumb and a blue and white striped button-down on top.
Dua accessorized with a baseball hat and glasses, as well as a blue Prada beach bag.
She added more photos to the carousel in the orange bikini while out in the sun, as well as a black and white checkered dress with cut-outs that showed off her toned abs.
In the last photo, Dua wore a blue string bikini with orange polka-dots, laying down as she took the photo from above while shielding her face from the sun.
Per Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram Stories, Dua was wearing a bikini from her Inamorata swimwear line. She wore the Las Olas top and bottom, which retail for $105 each.
She captioned the carousel, “caaaaaaalm,” and it received over 1 million likes.
Dua Lipa wore a thigh-skimming silk dress as she enjoyed the summer heat
While Dua spent most of her trip in bikinis, she recently posted fancier shots wearing a gray, thigh-skimming silk dress.
Her hair was slicked back into a tight ponytail, and she appeared to be makeup free as she sat on a balcony overlooking a stunning ocean view.
Dua has been spending time in Albania, where her parents are from, captioning the Instagram shots, “Albanian girl in Albania.”