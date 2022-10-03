Dua Lipa chows down on pizza in New York after dating rumors

Dua Lipa is getting a taste of New York. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is a hardworking songstress who never stops, but she had a short break from her Future Nostalgia tour. She headed to the Big Apple, where she served looks and even went on a high-profile date.

Dua’s latest pictures, posted on Instagram for her 87.2 million followers, saw her dining at a black tie event, chowing down on pizza, and striking poses with well-known names.

The Future Nostalgia singer shared photos from her eventful weekend, and in true Dua style, there was a lot of food and fashion.

The gorgeous London native attended a charity gala where she presented an award and looked terrific in an archival Versace piece.

The first photo showed she grabbed a bite with Donatella Versace, the iconic fashion designer who lent Dua her archival Versace gown.

Dua and Donatella sat at a beautifully decorated table with floral arrangements, beautiful cutlery, and full glasses of wine.

Dua Lipa and her fabulous squad enjoy New York

The second photo was sure to please pop culture fans because it was full of well-known names posing on the ground.

Dua was on her hands and knees with her elegant updo, wearing the archival Versace gown. In front of Dua was newly-single Camila Morrone, the ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, in head-to-toe black velvet. Zoey Deutch rocked a red dress and a ponytail, and she rested belly down on the ground. Behind Zoey was Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, who wore a satin dress in a stunning gold color.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A swipe right showed Dua in a crop top trying a taste of pizza and winking at a friend who appeared amused at her antics.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex, Camila, made another appearance in the fourth slide, as she and Dua posed against a door with their backs facing the camera.

Her caption read, “a week in nyc…❤️.”

Other photos saw the always smiling Dua on the streets of New York and in a recording studio with friends.

Dua Lipa kisses Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah in New York

Dua Lipa dominated headlines when she was spotted in the streets of New York on a date. The lucky man was Comedy Central host Trevor Noah, who recently announced he was leaving The Daily Show after seven years.

The couple appeared to be on a date, and they sealed it with a kiss which caused the media to go into a frenzy.

Trevor’s last public girlfriend was Euphoria actress Minka Kelly. As for Dua, she previously dated Anwar Hadid until they broke up in December 2021.