Dua Lipa has achieved superstar status, but the gorgeous singer didn’t forget where she came from and who was there by her side before she made it big.

She celebrated the birthday of one of her best friends with a heartwarming post that showed the two over the past decade.

Dua has been wrapping up the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour with a few shows down under. The singer made time to show love to her friend in a series of photos that were new and old.

She shared the sweet pictures on her Instagram for her 87.5 million followers.

Dua started the carousel with an old photo of the friends as teenagers. She also shared a picture of the birthday girl with the sun kissing her face in a meadow.

A swipe right showed the friends in black and white enjoying a night on the town.

Dua Lipa in bikini sends birthday wishes

A standout photo was from a recent break during Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour when she and her friends celebrated her 27th birthday in Albania.

The captivating final shot showed Dua and four girlfriends posing in front of a pool in bikinis. Each lady wore a different colored bikini with dua in the center, rocking a stringy yellow two-piece.

Dua added a touching caption to the shots, showing her writing skills extended beyond the scope of her lyrics.

Her caption read, “Happy Birthday to my bestfrieeeeend @ellajenkin ~ through thick n thin since we were 15 🔐 ~ missing my sisters a little extra today while i’m so far away from home ~ enjoy the awkward pics + some cute one’s + soppy text incomming 💌💌💌💌💌💌💌💌💌💌.”

Although Dua sent her birthday wishes from halfway around the world, her tour obligations will soon be complete, signaling her return home.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour winds down

Dua started her 92-date Future Nostalgia tour in February with a sold-out performance at the FTX Arena.

Dua’s tour was postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which explained why the singer took nearly two years to perform her hits for live audiences. The delays also explain why Dua’s tour schedule was jam-packed with performances.

Since then, Dua has toured seemingly nonstop as she performed the hits from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, released in March 2020.

This week, Dua has back-to-back shows scheduled in Sydney and Melbourne. She concludes her tour on November 16 with a sold-out show in Perth.