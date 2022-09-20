Dua Lipa celebrates milestone show in Colombia

Dua Lipa graces Colombia with her beauty as she celebrates show number 80 from the Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared more shots from her recent show in Colombia, revealing just how many people came out to see her perform.

The Yves Saint Laurent face posted pictures taken by her tour photographer, Elizabeth Miranda.

Dua posted the photos for the viewing enjoyment of her 86.9 million followers.

The South American leg of Dua’s tour has bee a whirlwind after she returned to the stage following a multiple-week break from the tour.

Dua returned to the tour with style, revealing new couture outfits and fan-favorite outfits in new colors.

Although Dua’s ensembles have slightly changed, one thing has remained the same and that is her sold-out concerts.

Dua Lipa celebrates show 80 in Colombia

Dua included pictures of the massive crowd who came to see her sing. She also shared shots featuring the extraordinary light show and production value.

The first photo from the Instagram carousel featured Dua on stage with thousands of people in front of her. Her shadow appeared illuminated with a spotlight as the top notch special effects highlighted the singer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The caption read, “SHOW 80 ~ Bogota, Colombia, 18.09.2022 🇨🇴❤️ shot by @elizabethmiiiranda #FutureNostalgiaTour.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour so far

Dua has been touring since February, when she kicked off her tour with opening act Megan Thee Stallion in Miami.

She toured the United States for nearly three months, hitting the East Coast and venues like Madison Square Garden.

Then, she returned to Europe, where she performed in her native London and across the continent. She performed at her father’s music festival, the Sunny Hill festival in Kosovo, before taking a break and celebrating her birthday.

Dua returned to the stage with shows in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, with her next stop in Mexico.

Today, Vogue announced Dua’s participation in a fashion summit, a natural partnership for the trendy songstress.

Dua Lipa to join Forces of Fashion summit

An Instagram post by Vogue magazine announced that Dua would join the Forces of Fashion summit mid-October. An account for Vogue shared a photo from Dua’s recent cover and a caption that offered details about the exciting event.

The caption read, “Join @dualipa on October 14 for Vogue’s #ForcesofFashion summit. This year, the event returns as a virtual and in-person event in both New York and London, featuring Vogue editors from around the world as they speak with designers, influencers, industry executives, and stars—including Lipa—in a series of candid panels and discussions. Tap the link in our bio to secure your tickets, now at a special rate for a limited time. Photographed by @tylersphotos, Vogue, June/July 2022.”

As for Dua, she has a few concerts in New Zealand and Australia following the fashion summit.