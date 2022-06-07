Dua Lipa celebrates major milestone in cheeky spandex

Dua Lipa celebrates a major milestone. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa celebrated a milestone as the motivated singer marked the 60th concert on the Future Nostalgia world tour. Since February, Dua has been hard at work as she was touring cities around the world and showing photos of her outfits, food, and friends.

The Future Nostalgia singer shared some more photos on her social media pages to honor the accomplishment she and her crew achieved– 60 performances.

Dua, whose song Levitating was named the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Song of the Year, has performed for sold-out crowds night after night, and she isn’t finished yet. The fashionable songstress teased more to come in her latest photo dump from on the road.

Dua Lipa celebrates a major tour milestone

Dua Lipa expressed pride in her hard work and what is yet to come in a commemorative social media post where she celebrated 60 concerts down on her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua shared several Polaroids from her talented photographer, Elizabeth Miranda.

The first photo featured Dua from the neck down in her form-fitting custom pink Balenciaga catsuit.

Next, Dua appeared animated under the stage in a vintage Dior Rasta schoolgirl outfit from the early 2000s. Her long, dark tresses framed her face as she stuck out her hands in excitement.

Dua wrote in the caption, “SHOW 60 TONIGHT +what an incredibly fun journey through Europe filled with the best best memories with the best people ~ Lisbon see you tonight!!🫀// pola’s by @elizabethmiiiranda and video by @brunofski_.”

Finally, an exhausted Dua was on all fours on a stage as she offered a cheeky view in a silver Versace bodysuit with fishnets and matching boots.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour fashion

Dua Lipa has worked with stylist Lorenzo Possoco to create some amazing looks on Future Nostalgia. Dua is a fashion maven who has walked for Versace and worn the world’s top designers.

Dua wore a lime green Balenciaga bodysuit that was custom-made for her North American leg of the tour. In May, she hopped across the pond where she surprised European fans with the same Balenciaga bodysuit but in bright pink.

Dua also wears a black sequin custom bodysuit that shows off her butt by Thierry Mugler.

Costume designer, Casey Cadwallader, provided information about the stunning Thierry Mugler piece and wrote, “120,000 crystals for @dualipa @muglerofficial couture for The Future Nostalgia Tour, 2022.”

Dua has some festival appearances and Scandinavian tour dates next, and the singer, who is known for fashion surprises, may have some left up her sleeve.