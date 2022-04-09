Dua Lipa celebrates ice-cream in bikini

Dua Lipa smiles close up at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa can always be relied on for a little foodie action – and bikini action. The 26-year-old singer is fresh from an Instagram post shouting out her favorite frozen treat, although given the toned bikini body seen with a swipe right, it looks like Dua is blessed from above.

The Prisoner hitmaker updated for her 82.1 million followers ahead of the weekend, sharing a massive gallery that opened with a delicious-looking ice-cream cone, and the flavor proved unusual.

Dua Lipa is all ice-cream and bikinis

In her opening shot, the British pop sensation posed with major side-eye as she was snapped close up and wearing a simple white top with lace detailing around the neckline. Dua flaunted a mean manicure as she held up an ice cream that fans might have assumed was vanilla, but the caption confirmed it to be packed with healthy fats. Lipa was enjoying an olive oil ice cream, with her “for the win” reference suggesting she big-time digs it.

Next up, came a boomerang of the singer walking backstage and in a strappy dress and high heels, but it was likely the third shot turning the most heads. Here, the PUMA partner snapped an indoor selfie while in a black string bikini as she removed a green knitted sweater.

Abs out and highlighting her slender waist and curvy hips, Dua stunned as she showed off her golden tan and tiny tattoos, with further images and videos summing up her week. The strappy black dress returned one more time, with fans also seeing Dua in a casual jeans look, alongside getting a proper view of the bikini top via a lounge-around.

A staggering 4.2 million+ likes have poured in over two days.

Dua Lipa makes a major workout effort

While the Instagram account shows late-night pizzas and offbeat ice-cream flavors, the girl behind it all is making sure she burns it off.

“I try and work out as much as I can,” Dua told Viva magazine in 2018. “I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day. If I’ve got a really early call time, I don’t want to be waking up hours before I need to go and do a workout. So [I do] a high-intensity workout, shower, breakfast, and I’m on my way.”