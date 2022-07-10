Dua Lipa causes controversy in sheer white dress at wedding

Dua Lipa wears sheer white dress for wedding season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa looked stunning in new photos wearing a white-sheer dress with lace detailing.

The very stylish and seldomly problematic pop star shared that it was wedding season and posted photos in a sheer gown with chrome thigh-high boots.

Although Dua looked undeniably gorgeous, fans had opinions about Dua’s color choice for the wedding.

The singer recently rocked the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week when she walked for Balenciaga after she attended a wedding and shared photos of her outfit to the event.

Dua Lipa stuns in a lacy white dress for wedding season

Dua Lipa shared new photos on her social media pages, including Twitter and Instagram.

Dua wore a sheer light-colored dress that revealed her underwear. She rocked white lace opera gloves and black sunglasses.

Dua sported thigh-high heel boots in a metallic chrome color and a metal-ball embellished purse.

Dua sported light eye makeup and kept her hair natural, with her dark tresses cascading down her back.

She wrote in the caption, “🎀weddingseason🎀.”

But not everyone was sold on Dua’s choice of venue for the ensemble. Following the old adage, “Never wear white to a wedding,” some fans lectured Dua on tradition.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Twitter

One fan tweeted, “Rare L from my Queen. If it’s your wedding, you should put a stop to it now. If it’s not your wedding, why tf are you wearing white?”

Pic credit: @dualipa/Twitter

Another fan agreed, “You never wear white at someone else’s wedding. It’s the brides day to shine not hers’ very disrespectful 🤬.”

A disapproving fan commented, “Dua Lipa such a cool girl ‘ I love your voice, songs and style , but you don’t try to steal THAT show 😞 What happened to the sisterhood ???”

Dua Lipa walks the Balenciaga Couture Show in Paris

Dua Lipa was one of the many faces to walk the Balenciaga show last week, which was spearheaded by creative director Demna.

Dua wore custom Balenciaga bodysuits on her Future Nostalgia World Tour, so her involvement in the fashion show was not surprising.

Other well-known names include Kim Kardashian, who frequently represents the brand, and Bella Hadid, who stars in an advertising campaign for Balenciaga this Autumn.



Supermodel Naomi Campbell and movie star Nicole Kidman also graced the runway, while Kris Jenner and North West showed love from the audience.

Dua returns to her jam-packed touring schedule later this month, with dates in Montreal and Chicago.