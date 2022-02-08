Dua Lipa can’t stop sharing bikini pics following Anwar Hadid split

Dua Lipa shares bikini pics following Anwar Hadid split. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa is showing Anwar Hadid what he is missing. Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa recently broke up after nearly two years together.

In an eight photo series, Dua appears to enjoy life in a bikini. The showstopping pictures feature Dua Lipa in a string bikini with colorful floral designs. Other pictures show the stylish singer in a crop top and enjoying various food and drink items.

The newly single singer is in Miami, soaking up the sun rays and preparing for the Future Nostalgia tour, which kicks off tomorrow.

Dua Lipa shares bikini pics on Instagram following Anwar Hadid split

Dua Lipa is sharing bikini pictures to show Anwar Hadid what he is missing. In December, sources revealed that the former lovers were “taking a break” following a two-year relationship. Dua made a post on her Instagram, with eight pictures capturing moments in her life.

Dua Lipa lounges in the sun for one photo, as she sports green metallic nails, two braids, a shell necklace, and a sparkly barrette. The singer rocks a floral bikini with bright yellow, red, blue, and green colors.

Dua wears a crop top, elegantly crafted to resemble a flower in other photos.

For the caption on the post, Dua writes, “MIAMI SHOW TOMORROW! #FutureNostalgiaTour night 1!!! Can’t wait to see youuuuu!!!!!” Bikini pics are a great promotion for her new tour!

The singer has posted gorgeous pictures all week, including photos in a black minidress with knee-high black leather boots accompanied by sound equipment.

How did Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa meet? Dua Lipa claims that she slid into Anwar’s DMs on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia tour starts tomorrow

Dua Lipa has a busy 2022 planned; the songstress starts her Future Nostalgia tour tomorrow in Miami at the FTX Arena. Popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion will open up for Dua in Miami.

The world tour will feature songs from Dua Lipa’s wildly successful second album, Future Nostalgia. The city tour has a staggering 82 dates and will take place from Wed, Feb 9, 2022 – to Wed, Nov 16, 2022.

Multiple talented artists will join Dua, including Angèle Griff, Tove Lo, Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï. Dua will tour North America, Canada, South America, and Europe before wrapping up her tour in Perth, Australia.

This is Dua Lipa’s fifth concert tour.



