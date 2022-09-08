Dua Lipa bares belly in Brazil

Dua Lipa returns to the Future Nostalgia World Tour with a performance in Brazil. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is back on her world tour after a few weeks off, and the songstress is taking pictures for her millions of fans.

The 27-year-old pop star had a multi-week break, which she thoroughly enjoyed if social media is an indication.

After weeks of fun, the hardworking songstress is in Brazil, where she will perform for a sold-out crowd of adoring fans.

The South American leg of Dua’s tour will take her across Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina. Dua typically posts photos of the sights, sounds, and tastes of each country she visits, and Sao Paolo is no exception.

The bare-faced beauty posed on a balcony with her long raven hair cascading down her back.

Dua bared her flat tummy in a crop top sweater, which she paired with a miniskirt and fuzzy heels. Dua rocked an iridescent manicure and pedicure featuring stars and a sun-kissed glow.

Dua Lipa slays in Brazil as she returns to her tour

Another photo showed the gorgeous accommodations and wildlife where Dua stayed. The architecture featured on Dua’s feed was built cohesively with the natural trees as the building and plants intersected to create a beautiful ambiance.

The food-loving singer also shared a picture of her tasty treat, including a local delicacy, pão de queijo, or cheesy bread. Dua saved room for dessert–she enjoyed a chocolate treat with sprinkles and posted a picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another outfit featured a sheer pink shirt with a lacy pink bra sticking out prominently, paired with a ruched glittery miniskirt. Dua paired the ensemble with a yellow fuzzy bag featuring a stylish paper clip attaching the bag and strap.

Her caption read, “SÃO PAULO 🌺 SEE YOU TONIGHT ~ FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR CONTINUES…”

Dua Lipa enjoys milestone with Elton John

Dua Lipa and Elton John revealed their collaboration on the song Cold Heart, exciting fans of the British singers. The song did not disappoint as the Pnau remix dominated airwaves and music charts.

The collaboration has now spent one entire year on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remains to this day.

Back in March, the songstress made her way to New York, where she performed the Future Nostalgia tour at Madison Square Garden. Dua appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, and discussed her collaboration with Elton.

She said, “I’m so lucky to have so many pinch-me moments in my life, and that’s definitely a massive one.”

In her late twenties, Dua certainly has more pinch-me moments on the way.