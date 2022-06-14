Dua Lipa arches back in matching metallic skirt and bra

Dua Lipa impresses in a silver outfit and shows off her body. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is a hardworking pop star who doesn’t stop serving skin-baring looks or performing for the masses. Her latest shares included a silver bra and matching skirt, which came up to her waist and flashed her impressive abs.

Dua kept it comfy with white socks and sneakers, which allowed her to run across the stage and hype up the crowd.

The Levitating singer is currently on the Future Nostalgia tour, which began in February at FTX Arena in Miami. Since February, Dua has performed more than 60 concerts for sold-out audiences who wanted a piece of the singer.

She shared some footage and photos from Bratislava, where she performed at the Lovestream Festival.

Dua Lipa stuns in a futuristic metallic outfit with fishnets

Dua Lipa continues to slay with her tour fashion as the Future Nostalgia singer killed it in a metallic silver two-piece set.

Dua wore a metallic skort and matching top with criss-cross metal attachment-lined straps.

She wore fishnets underneath her stylish skort and sneakers. Dua made socks and sneakers look fashionable like only she could do.

Dua ran toward the camera and stuck out her tongue playfully as the energetic singer felt the vibes from the crowd. She got on her knees and arched her back in a playful pose atop a plush blue couch. She placed her arm above her head and added to the drama as if she was going to faint.

She wrote in the caption, “LOVESTREAM FESTIVAL,11.06.2022, Bratislava⛓.”

Dua has a bit of off-time before a performance in Lithuania in five days. Then, it is back to festival season for the singer who has dates in Canada next month.

Dua Lipa celebrates the fifth anniversary of debut album

Dua recently reflected on her success and how far she has come in five years. In 2017, Dua dropped her debut album, and she has dominated the charts ever since. She shared some photos from her career and a tweet of gratitude.

5 years ago today I dropped my debut album ~ i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today ~ pic.twitter.com/hYoWyrDFtT — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) June 2, 2022

Dua wrote, “5 years ago today I dropped my debut album ~ i’m so proud of every baby step and stepping stone, every room, club and venue, every artist, songwriter and producer that i’ve been lucky to write and collaborate with and that has led me to where I am today.”

Dua’s latest efforts are a collaboration with Calvin Harris, featuring Young Thug, called Potion, which is out now.