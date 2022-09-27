Dua Lipa arches back in bubble bath overlooking city

Dua Lipa is soaking her bones in a bubble bath after a hectic touring schedule for the Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is relaxing after a long month of touring in the best way possible–with a luxurious bubble bath overlooking a city.

The songstress gave a new meaning to “feeling on top of the world” as she posed from a bathtub at a high altitude.

The singer also shared shots of her legs adorned in Balenciaga with a fabulous snakeskin purse.

The New Rules singer treated her 87.1 million Instagram followers to a jam-packed carousel featuring fashion, fun, and relaxation.

Dua prominently featured a Luar snakeskin bag that would make any purse enthusiast weep.

The color-coordinated songstress matched her manicure to the bag, with black tips featuring neon green designs.

Dua Lipa poses from Future Nostalgia tour

Other photos saw Dua as she posed on a hotel bed with a white collared shirt and Balenciaga pants with built-in heels. She sported sunglasses as she struck a few poses with shoes on the mahogany-framed bed.

Dua’s earrings were noteworthy, with diamond-encrusted padlocks featuring keys.

The spiritual singer also showed off a new crystal in her collection.

Finally, Dua opted for one of her famous mirror selfies as she posed in front of a silver-framed mirror with a backward-facing red baseball cap. She paired baggy denim jeans with a white t-shirt that read “bad dreams” in French.

According to Vogue, Dua’s Luar Ana bag is part of the Spring 2023 collection, meaning it is not yet released. The bag is just under $300 and features neon green python designs and flat handles.

It may be hard for fans to believe that Future Nostalgia came out nearly three years ago, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Dua is touring for the album currently, the show was postponed twice because of global safety concerns. So while fans may be seeing the songs in person for the first time, the album is old news for Dua.

Dua Lipa reveals she has ‘control’ on new album

Dua is currently working on her third studio album after her self-titled debut and sophomore effort, Future Nostalgia.

Dua spoke with Vogue Australia about various topics, and naturally, questions about her latest album arose. She expressed gratitude over feelings of liberation and artistic control.

Dua shared, “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought.”

She continued, “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in. To really have a voice.”

Dua concluded that her album was 50 percent finished, leaving fans wanting more.