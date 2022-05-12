Dua Lipa answers questions in a thong bodysuit

Dua Lipa answers questions. Pic credit: Vogue/Youtube

Dua Lipa is the latest cover girl for Vogue, as her 2022 continues to amaze fans. The Levitating singer did Vogue’s infamous 73 questions, and she did it in a Thierry Mugler suit. The suit was one of many custom-designed for Dua on her Future Nostalgia tour.

Viewers got an eyeful, and an earful as the songstress answered questions about the tour, her life, and her likes. Dua did it in style, which is how she lives most of her life.

The London-based performer put on quite a show for Vogue, including a headstand in heels that you have to see!

Dua Lipa answers Vogue’s questions in a bodysuit

Dua Lipa’s entrance to Vogue’s 73 questions was a first in the history of the series.

Dua came down from a platform from her Future Nostalgia tour, and she did it in a cheeky couture bodysuit.

Dua revealed that the first thing she does when she arrives in a new city is find a nice restaurant and a fun dive bar. Fans of Dua can attest to this fact, as she often posts pictures from both on her Instagram.

Dua also shared that she hopes fans who view her tour get a fun and sweaty dance experience where they forget everything going on outside of the concert venue walls.

Dua even poked fun at herself after she was dragged for her dance moves in a viral clip. It is safe to say she learned her lesson, as she has upped the ante on her latest tour, and her dances go viral for a different reason.

Finally, Dua said that she loved all of her shows but that Madison Square Garden was a highlight during this tour.

Dua Lipa is the June/July Vogue cover girl

Dua Lipa is the cover girl for the June/July issue of Vogue. The beauty stunned in natural makeup and high fashion. She also discussed her upbringing as an immigrant, her new podcast, Service95, and why she plans to be single.

Dua opened up about the stigma people place against single women. She broke up with Anwar Hadid in December after two years of dating. Dua expressed a desire to stay single for a while and be comfortable alone. She even went on a solo date at a New York eatery called Cosme.

She revealed that this moment marked personal growth for her. She shared, “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

Dua has plans for another solo date, and she plans to head to the movies. She said, “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

While some may think this is trivial, this was a big step for her– good for you, Dua!