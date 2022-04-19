Dua Lipa admires reflection and blows a kiss in a pretty pink catsuit

Dua Lipa sizzles in pink. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa continues to slay with her clothing and makeup on her Future Nostalgia tour.

The New Rules singer shared a picture as she admired her reflection in full glam. Dua climbed on a table in one of her famous costumes from her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua made headlines with her killer attire throughout the tour. She rocked a custom Thierry Mugler and a custom neon green Balenciaga catsuit. She switched things up when she arrived back in the United Kingdom and kept fans on their toes. Her custom Balenciaga catsuit is now in bright pink for her UK shows.

Dua started 2022 off strong after her song Levitating was the top Billboard song of 2021.

Dua Lipa kisses her reflection in sultry shots wearing custom Balenciaga

Dua Lipa is no stranger to posting seductive photos. The singer shared a picture on social media where she crawled on a table as she admired her reflection. The images were from backstage at one of her sold-out concerts.

Dua posed in her Balenciaga catsuit and custom opera gloves. She closed her eyes and kissed her reflection as her long black tresses cascaded down her back.

She wore pink earrings that matched her custom catsuit. She pouted her pink, plump lips as she posed—various pink flowers surrounder Dua, which added to the ambiance.

Dua arched her back and looked at herself at an angle in another picture. Dua’s earpieces fell around her neck as she looked in admiration.

Dua wrote in the caption, “pre-show @elizabethmiiiranda,” and added pink flower emojis that matched the vibe.

Her comments were full of praise for her fashion and admiration of her beauty.

Dua Lipa is currently on a world tour for Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa is currently in the middle of an 82-date world tour for her album Future Nostalgia. The tour was postponed twice because of the pandemic.

The first show of the tour was Feb 9, 2022, in Miami, where she performed with Megan Thee Stallion to a sold-out crowd.

Dua recently arrived in her native United Kingdom, where she performed dates in Manchester at the AO Arena.

This week, Dua has scheduled tour dates in Dublin, where she will perform for her Irish fans. She has two tour dates scheduled for the O2 Arena in London in early May. She completes the tour in November, when she will go down under in Australia.

Her fashion impresses audiences, and fans wonder what custom couture she will wear next.