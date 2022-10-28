Drew Sidora shows off slimmed-down figure in tight purple dress

Drew Sidora is showing her new slim figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Drew Sidora caught a lot of side eyes and drama when she revealed to her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars that she launched her company, Drop it with Drew. The ladies in Season 14 of the hit Bravo show speculated that Drew had actually had plastic surgery done and that the company didn’t actually exist, and later discovered that Drew was actually more of a spokesperson than an actual owner.

But Drew ignored the backlash, constantly praising her program, which she says can help you lose 8-10 pounds in 21 days, entailing fitness, food, and fun.

Apparently, Drop it with Drew is working for Drew, because the Atlanta peach holder is looking slim and fabulous these days. Drew posed for a photo on Instagram, and she captioned the photo, “I feel lighter, more balanced, and that’s a blessing.”

In the photo, Drew wore an amethyst-colored, form-fitting, sleeveless dress. She paired it with a purple scarf placed around her neck and purple, detachable sleeves.

Drew carried a black purse with gold chain accents. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was long and loose with curls.

She had one hand placed on her hip, showing her French-manicured nails. She also had stud earrings in her ears.

Drew Sidora discusses the status of her marriage at BravoCon

Drew and her husband, Ralph Pittman, have faced some marital struggles. At the beginning of Season 14 of RHOA, the couple is shown arguing over Ralph’s assistant, the new book he was writing, and their treatment of each other.

Eventually the couple went to counseling, and snippets of those visits were also shown. Drew was asked about the status of her marriage, during BravoCon, earlier this month.

Drew said, “It’s hard, not gonna lie, but it’s marriage. Whether it’s a relationship or a marriage, know that it’s not one note. It’s a rollercoaster ride. You have your good days; you have your bad days. So, we are choosing to stay in counseling,” Drew continued. “I think that is the most important thing you can do…We just proceed to push through.”

Drew Sidora still doesn’t have any items from She by Sheree

It took RHOA cast member Sheree Whitfield 14 years to release her clothing line She by Sheree, but it is finally available for purchase. During the Season 14 reunion, Sheree surprised the cast and host Andy Cohen with a few gifted items from the line.

But according to Drew, the gifts were not at all what they seemed to be. Drew went on Dish Nation, and told the hosts that not only were the gifts not the same items as were shown during Sheree’s fashion show on the Season Finale, but Sheree confiscated the gifts afterwards.

Drew said that even Andy had to return his sweatshirt, even though he ended the reunion wearing it. Drew said, “Yeah, we didn’t get to keep it. I have no She by Sheree to this day.”