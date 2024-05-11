Drew Carey offers advice to future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest: ‘Bro, I think you got it’

The Price is Right host Drew Carey isn’t worried that Ryan Seacrest will struggle in his role as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

The 65-year-old TV personality recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier about his own career and offered up some advice for Ryan while he was at it.

When asked what advice he has for Ryan, Drew joked, “Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time? No.”

“Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things,” the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star continued.

Drew noted that Ryan doesn’t have anything to worry about when he takes the stage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, this fall.

Drew added, “Don’t worry about it. You’re going to be fine.”

Ryan Seacrest will host Wheel of Fortune beginning with Season 42

It was announced that Ryan would take over the reins at Wheel of Fortune beginning with Season 42, which is set to debut this fall.

The show’s current host, Pat Sajak, has held his position for 43 years, so the shift will certainly shake things up.

Drew’s comments about Ryan “hosting everything all the time” aren’t that far-fetched, either.

Ryan has plenty of TV and radio hosting experience

Ryan rose to fame in 2002 when he took on the hosting role at his other current gig at American Idol.

In addition to his work at American Idol, Ryan also hosts New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, formerly hosted by the late great Dick Clark.

Ryan has also had a major influence at the E! network, not only as a producer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians (as well as The Kardashians on Hulu) but also hosting E! News and numerous red carpet events.

In 2017, Ryan added another hosting job to his resume when he joined Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In addition to his prominent television work, Ryan has also worked in radio, hosting the program American Top 40, formerly hosted by Casey Kasem.

Ryan also hosted Los Angeles’s radio station KIIS-FM as well as On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

Aside from his work in the entertainment business, Ryan has accumulated a bevy of wealth from his other side hustles.

Ryan is a spokesperson for Casa Dragones tequila, has done voice actor work, and has reportedly earned quite a bit of cash in the real estate market to boot.

Although Ryan has received some negative feedback ahead of hosting Wheel of Fortune, he has made it clear that he’s not trying to replace Pat Sajak, and he’s honored to have been offered the position.

Ryan will get a chance to prove his naysayers wrong this fall when he takes the stage alongside the illustrious Vanna White for Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune.