Drew Barrymore’s talk show back on pause after strike backlash

It’s been a wild week for Drew Barrymore, given her recent decisions regarding The Drew Barrymore Show. Since those decisions, the iconic actress has walked back her choice to restart the talk show.

The controversy began on Sunday, September 10, when Barrymore announced in a now-deleted Instagram she would resume her Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

“I own this choice,” The Charlie’s Angel star said. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.”

This motivated a response by the WGA East, writing, “Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules.” This was the first of many responses online, which led to Barrymore filming an apology with mixed messaging– a video that has also been deleted due to more criticisms against the actress.

Now, the Never Been Kissed star has found a change in heart.

Drew Barrymore pauses decision to return to talk show

In her response via Instagram, the talk show host said she has heard everyone out and follows it with an attempt to make amends. She wrote, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over.

“I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today,” adds Barrymore.

The SAG Award-nominated actress concluded her statement, writing, “We really tried to find our way forward,” adding, “And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Barrymore is not the only individual taking heat in Hollywood. Political comedian Bill Maher decided to bring his show back amid the writers’ strike. His announcement was unapologetic in tone, writing, “The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns.”

The Drew Barrymore Show began in September of 2020 during the pandemic and has gained much traction through three seasons, including a renewal back in January.

Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, shared his joy at the time, saying, “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever.

“Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better,” added LoCascio.

The question remains: Will audiences maintain goodwill towards the show after the strike?

What is the state of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike?

As far as it seems, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike still has no end in sight.

The WGA strike has been ongoing for nearly five months, with the vote happening last May.

The good news is negotiations are set to resume this week between WGA and the AMPTP (The Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers).

This is a promising development for fans of The Drew Barrymore Show and other talk shows.