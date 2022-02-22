Drew Barrymore celebrates 47th birthday looking fresh in makeup-free selfie

Drew Barrymore shared an all-natural photo with her followers on her 47th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

2-22-22 isn’t just known as a perfect palindrome or a time for spiritual manifestations; it’s also Drew Barrymore’s 47th birthday.

The child star and well-known actress took to Instagram to share a wholesome photo of herself on her special day.

Barrymore shared a selfie taken in front of a eucalyptus-filled shower and her smiling directly into the camera.

Drew Barrymore shows off her natural beauty by going makeup-free

Barrymore seems unfiltered and all-natural in the photo, with a sense of contentment that translates through her blissful smile.

She currently hosts her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, where she has to be in “full hair and makeup” multiple times a week for each taping. But for her 47th birthday, the actress decided it was time to remove all of that and just get down to the realness of what 47 looks like on her.

She accompanies the celebratory birthday post with the caption, “2 22 22 this is 47!”

Singer Tori Kelly sang to Barrymore for her 47th birthday

Singer and songwriter Tori Kelly dropped by the set of The Drew Barrymore show today to personally sing her rendition of Happy Birthday for the actress’s 47th birthday. The popular YouTuber, Viner, and American Idol contestant known for her unique voice and highly-difficult riffs dazzled Barrymore with her impressive pipes on the special day.

Barrymore has her hands clasped in the video and holds them under her chin in adoration while Kelly sings directly to her. She even pretends to wipe a tear from her eye and gets on the ground to bow as Kelly finishes the song.

The Drew Barrymore Show’s official Instagram account posted a clip of the moment with the caption, “And now, a quick happy birthday to @drewbarrymore from Sing 2’s Meena the Elephant herself!”

Many celebrity friends of Barrymore wished her a happy birthday on her post

In just a few hours, over five thousand people have joined in to wish Barrymore a happy 47th birthday. Among them are many fellow friends of the actress who have also had successful careers in the same industry.

Former talk show host, Lilly Singh of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, commented early with a simple birthday wish for her fellow host and “sis.”

Friend and Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon also publicly shared her birthday wishes for the fellow actress. “Happy Birthday, you Magical Creature!!! I LOVE YOU! Always have, always will.”

Witherspoon was also a recent guest on The Drew Barrymore show, where Barrymore said the two had known each other since they were 14 years old.

Barrymore’s company FLOWER Beauty wished her a happy birthday

Entering into her 47th year of life, Drew Barrymore continues to be a very successful face in the entertainment industry. Along with her own successful talk show, she is also the founder of the company FLOWER Beauty by Drew.

The company sells “crush-worthy cosmetics without compromise” at a reasonable price. The brand is 100% cruelty-free and even offers vegan makeup products that can be found online or in many popular retail stores.

The company took to their Instagram account to wish their founder a happy early birthday. The caption says, “We’re starting the birthday celebrations with one of our favorite quotes from our amazing founder, @drewbarrymore! At #FLOWERBeauty, we know a smile is the best beauty tool you could ask for. But there’s nothing wrong with a little lipstick or mascara to boost your confidence and bring some JOY to your everyday.”

The post includes a photo of Barrymore making a heart shape with her hands and is accompanied by the quote, “There is a time and place to break from the pack and do something that makes YOU feel good.”

With her successful show, beauty line, and latest selfie full of gratitude, it seems as if Barrymore will be taking her own words of wisdom as she moves into her new year ahead.