Draya stuns in a string bikini on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Draya Michelle has a question for her 9.1 million followers, and she got their attention in the best way.

The 37-year-old mother of two posted a photo of herself lying in the sand at the Amanyara Resorts in Turks and Caicos.

In the picture, Draya is wearing a revealing string bikini from her bikini line Mint Swim. The bikini is red with yellow designs printed on it and white strings.

Draya was barefoot on the beach, and her wet hair was pinned up. She had her eyes closed and one leg propped up.

The ex-Basketball Wives star is lying in front of several lounge chairs with umbrellas above them. Behind them are some trees.

In the caption, Draya says, “Highly unlikely I’m losing steam. Do you passion fruit?” She tagged Mint Swim in the caption as well.

The suit Draya is wearing is part of her “barely there” fruits collection. Passion fruit is also a design in the collection.

Draya Michelle’s Mint Swim

Draya launched her luxury swimwear line, Mint Swim, in 2011. Draya started the line with $12,000 she had saved up, and by 2017, Mint Swim had made Draya a millionaire.

In an interview with Knockturnal, Draya revealed why she started her company, “Growing up in Pennsylvania didn’t give much of a vacation or beach experience. So, I was determined to create a career that enabled me to travel the world and do what love while getting a great tan, and that’s why I created Mint Swim.”

Mint Swim has been featured in Seventeen Magazine, People, Essence, and more. The pieces for the fashion line are created in Los Angeles.

Draya Michelle to star in BET+ film The Sound of Christmas

BET+ is bringing in the Christmas season with 10 new holiday films. Draya, being no stranger to the acting world, is starring in one of the films titled The Sound of Christmas.

The film, airing November 24, also stars Serayah from the Fox show Empire and R&B singer Ne-Yo. It is described as “​A broke but busy music teacher guides a “wealthy widower” away from his opportunistic girlfriend and shares the perfect Christmas gift: true love.”

The Sound of Christmas is Draya’s seventh film. Her most notable movie role was Holly in The Perfect Match with Terrance J, Lala Anthony, and Paula Patton.