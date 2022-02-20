Draya Michele is tanned and toned in cheeky bikini pics from Maldives vacation

Draya Michele trends after social media reacts to her stunning looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model Draya Michele has become a trending topic after stunning bikini photos from a vacation in the Maldives went viral.

The former Basketball Wives star is known for her fashionable outfits and sometimes controversy.

Last month, she celebrated her 37th birthday in style at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Bond in Motion exhibit in Los Angeles.

Her NFL boyfriend, Tyrod Taylor, was by her side, who she has been linked to since 2020.

Draya Michele shows off her holiday tan in a tiny bikini

The fashion designer set hearts racing in a tiny bikini as she enjoyed the beach in the Maldives.

She wore a barely-there string bikini that put all her curves on full display in the photos. Michele had her brunette hair in a top knot and donned large black sunshades.

Pic credit: Backgrid

For accessories, she wore all gold hoop earrings, bracelets, and a body chain.

The social media beauty is wearing swimwear from her brand Mint Swim which celebrated its 10th-anniversary last year.

Pic credit: Backgrid

She frequently models swimwear from her brand on her popular Instagram account.

“@mintswimusa just dropped some new pieces available only on @pacsun !!!!! Click the link in my bio to get yours today !!! 🖤”

Draya’s bikini body prompts BBL speculation

The bikini photos went viral on social media after she shared the photos on her Instagram Story.

Draya Michele’s booty seemingly looks larger than it did in the recent past. This led to fan speculation that she’d received a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, as many praised her stunning curves.

“Draya Michele has literally been in her prime for 10 years, she’s elite,” a Twitter user stated praising the longevity of her modelling career.

Draya Michele has literally been in her prime for 10 years, she’s elite. pic.twitter.com/CBBhc8fN5A — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) February 18, 2022

Others speculated her look was the result of a gifted plastic surgeon.

“Draya Michele surgeons was in that operating room with god behind them like,” a person wrote followed by a meme.

Draya Michele surgeons was in that operating room with god behind them like pic.twitter.com/aTZgseiL6q — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@KingMosesDaGod) February 18, 2022

Another used a Wilt Chamberlain meme, giving the speculative surgeon a score of 100.

“Draya Michele’s surgeon,” a tweet wrote, alongside the meme.

Cosmetic enhancement speculation is nothing new to the Mint founder; in 2019, she denied having BBL and other various cosmetic enhancements:

“For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift…. for any confusion out there. There isn’t a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on me except these boobs and that’s dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery.”

Pic credit:@drayamichele/Twitter

The model has not reacted to the recent accusations following the viral photos.