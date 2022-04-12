Draya Michele goes cheeks-out in bottomless pants

Draya Michele poses while smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Draya Michele has gone bolder than ever in a totally cheeks-out look on Instagram. The Basketball Wives L.A. alum continues to turn heads with her fashion choices, although Draya has nothing to worry about. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are customers of her best-selling Mint Swim brand, so clearly, this L.A.-based star knows her stuff.

Draya, 37, updated her account on Sunday, posting for her 8.8 million followers and in a tight pair of bottomless pants that both flaunted her figure and pushed a few boundaries. The mom of two straddled a chair for her edgy shoot, one also bringing a snappy caption.

Draya Michele shows off edgy pants look

Draya was snapped inside a studio and seated on a white folding chair. The reality star flaunted her famous peach as she wore a tapered and evening-appropriate pair of pants bearing a gray-silver stripe. However, one thing was unusual: these were the kinds of pants that might leave you cold on a winter night.

Draya showed off her toned rear and abs. She also wore a fringed and black leather jacket, with the ensemble completed via silver high heels with bow details on them, plus a full face of makeup.

Other photos showed the jacket to have been paired with a skimpy and sparkly silver bikini top, one barely containing the Oh Polly star’s ample assets.

“I’m smiling on the inside,” Draya captioned her post.

Draya Michele has her own show now

Draya raked in over 130,000 likes, and she’s no stranger to getting fans talking. While the star was shaded by the Savage x Fenty brand she once fronted following her tasteless joke about rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting, she’s bounced back. The Fashion Nova influencer now has her own Doses of Draya series.

The show offering a sneak peek at Draya’s life premiered last year when she told Variety: “I’ve been on a pretty incredible journey over the past decade, and I’m grateful to my fans who have been with me through the ups and downs, As a woman of color, I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Zeus, a Black-owned streaming service, to share my story, and to let people into my daily life in a way I never really have before.”

The social media sensation added: “I’ve come a long way, from humble beginnings, and have continued to reinvent myself and evolve my brands over and over. I hope my fans have appreciated my honesty along the way.”