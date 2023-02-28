Dove Cameron walked the red carpet in the most stunning style for an exciting event.

The singer joined other stars at the Hollywood Legion Theater for the premiere of Hulu’s History of the World, Part II.

She donned a black velvet blazer that doubled as a dress. It featured a daring neckline that nearly plunged to her belly button.

Her velvet coin purse perfectly matched the black fabric and helped tie the look together.

Dove accessorized with a silver chain choker necklace that rested just above her collarbone. She also wore a silver ring on the middle finger of her right hand.

Of course, her nails were painted a fresh black to match the overall ensemble. A few tattoos were also visible on her hands and fingers.

Dove Cameron is beautiful in all-black for a Hulu event. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Dove’s jet-black hair was pulled back and parted in the middle, with just a couple of strands hanging loose in the front to frame her face.

The Disney Channel star’s makeup was bold, with winged eyeliner on her eyes’ inner and outer edges. Her lashes were long, and her lips were a dark glossy pink.

Dove Cameron releases a single with Khalid

Dove is invited to premieres like this because of her flourishing acting and singing career, and she won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

The Boyfriend singer teamed up with Khalid for a wonderful collaboration. They released We Go Down Together on February 10, and the just-over-3-minute song is an absolute hit.

The sound was beautiful, and the two singers’ voices perfectly harmonized for a lovely melody.

Dove is so excited about the new single and expressed it in an Instagram post. She included in her caption, “We go down together with @thegr8khalid out now 🕊️ thank you for loving this record so much we are so overwhelmed.”

Dove Cameron wears Valentino

Dove’s growing success has also led her to model for brands, including the luxury fashion company Valentino.

The Hollywood sensation posted gorgeous photos to model in the brand’s fashion-forward pieces.

Dove was radiant in an earthy gold jacket with a matching Valentino purse. She also looked beautiful in a cream-colored dress with gold accents that featured cutouts over the shoulders.

The gold in each item perfectly accentuated her bright red hair and long red nails.

Dove tagged Valentino in her caption to direct her followers to the brand’s Instagram account.

The promotion earned far over 3 million likes and was flooded with thousands of comments.