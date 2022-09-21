Dove Cameron stuns in a skimpy bra under suit jacket

Dove Cameron’s green eyes sparkle for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dove Cameron looked amazing while wearing an all-black outfit.

The Boyfriend singer recently switched her blonde hair to a dark brown, but the change also came about in her music and style.

Now embracing this new “dark” era, Cameron attended the Peter Do Spring 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week.

She wore a skimpy black silk bra with a suit jacket on top that seemed to have an attached trail of black sheer fabric for a more dramatic look.

Her pants were cut in a very chic and loose way, adorned with a silver belt.

Cameron didn’t accessorize much, she only carried a small shoulder bag and cat eye sunglasses.

Dove Cameron stuns for the Peter Do Spring 2023 collection

The actress’ dark hair was parted in the middle and put into a slicked ponytail. However, she gave it a small twist by splitting the hair into two braids instead of leaving it straight or curled.

Her skin looked fresh and clean, leaving the spotlight on her green eyes thanks to the brown smokey eye look and a nude lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cameron shared a set of pictures of her wearing this incredible black look, as well as posing next to the South Korean singer and dancer Seulgi, a member of the girl group Red Velvet.

She captioned this post, “@the.peterdo architecture and movement unmatched.”

Dove Cameron talks about her new single Boyfriend

The 26-year-old rose to fame when she joined the Disney Channel starring in the show Liv & Maddie, where she played both twins who were complete opposites.

Cameron is now past her Disney days, starting a new musical era as well as taking on more mature roles when acting.

She recently performed her first non-soundtrack song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, Boyfriend, as well as her other latest single, Breakfast, at the MTV Video Music Awards. Not only did she perform, but she also took an award home for Best New Artist.

In January of this year, Cameron put a short and unfinished version of Boyfriend on TikTok. The audio went viral on the platform, making the singer want to release the song, which — fun fact — was never actually supposed to be released at all.

Cameron came out as bisexual in 2020, and later on, she decided queer was a better term for her. She told Today that Boyfriend is actually inspired by an occurrence in her own life.

“Anything that is super specific to your own life experience is always going to resonate the widest because universality isn’t a specific. People always think that they need to cast a wide net to hit people. But that’s not true. You have to say something that’s super vulnerable and honest to you. And then everybody’s like, ‘You wrote this just for me,'” she said.