Dove Cameron looks beautiful in metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Boyfriend singer Dove Cameron is one of the most famous “it girls” of the moment.

Cameron recently blew up the internet when she shared a snippet of her song Boyfriend on TikTok. A specific part of the song was used thousands of times on the platform, which let her know that she was on the right track with her new “dark era.”

The actress left her blonde innocent days behind and changed her signature hair color to a dark brown color. But, her hair is not the only thing that has changed, as her style has also become a lot more edgy and fierce.

Recently she posed for Rihanna’s lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty, and she did not hesitate to show off her incredible and toned physique.

Cameron posed wearing a green top underneath an oversized white sweater with bell sleeves and left one of the shoulders to fall for the bra to be seen.

At some point, she even lifted the sweater up to show the blue thong strings underneath the military green pair of sweatpants she was wearing.

Dove Cameron shows off her toned stomach in green outfit

She decided to accessorize this look by wearing a long and thick white scarf that hung from her neck, as well as a long necklace and a bright yellow bucket hat for a pop of color.

Her voluminous, dark hair was styled in waves and her makeup didn’t disappoint at all. She put on sharp black eyeliner, packed some blush on her cheeks, and put some gloss on her nude lips.

Dove Cameron becomes an ambassador for Savage X Fenty

The 26-year-old has been having a great year, and it seems as if new doors have opened up for her as she has been getting a lot of recognition.

This past August, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty debuted a loungewear collection, and Cameron as well as HBO Max’s Gossip Girl actress Jordan Alexander were announced as the new brand ambassadors.

Cameron told Elle magazine about the new endeavor, “It’s been such an honor working with an iconic brand that focuses on celebrating inclusivity and individuality. This new collection is so lush and so fresh, perfect for the everyday elevation I need to be the best version of myself.”

This collection ranges from sizes XXS to 4X and prices from $24.95 to $74.95.