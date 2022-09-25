Dove Cameron channels Barbie in all pink

Dove Cameron looks amazing in pink eyeshadow and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Dove Cameron looked beautiful as the latest celebrity to rock pink.

The singer changed her gothic look, this time channeling Barbie as well, wearing an all-pink outfit.

Cameron recently attended the Valentino Pink PP Club Night x Daphne in New York City.

She started her outfit by wearing a simple strapless top, layering a long chic blazer on top.

Her pants were straight, all the way to the floor, making her legs look even longer.

She carried around a shimmery rhinestone bag that matched the same hot pink shade as the rest of her outfit.

Dove Cameron stuns in all pink outfit for Valentino

The 26-year-old put her dark long brown hair into a curly ponytail, leaving two strands in the front to frame her face.

She kept that pink moment going a little more by wearing a graphic eyeliner in the same shade.

Cameron shared some pictures with her 48.5 million Instagram followers posing against a pink wall with Matthew Mazur (a.k.a. DJ Mazurbate).

She captioned this post, “@maisonvalentino such an honor to perform for you on your special night & play some new music, i had the loveliest time @pppiccioli congratulations i love you so.”

Dove Cameron talks about her new music aesthetic

The ex-Disney Channel star has broken the mold like other Disney girls before her.

Now embracing a new and darker side of her, her style, and well as her music, Cameron seems to be finally finding herself.

She told Los Angeles Times she never thought of herself the same as other Disney girls like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, or Hilary Duff.

Cameron released her single Boyfriend earlier this year, which became her first solo song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking in the top 20. When asked about this song in relation to her old days she said, “People are like, ‘But you were blond and you were dating men and you were on the Disney Channel.’ Yes, but there were always so many more dimensions. It’s just that the space I was in would never have allowed me to express those dimensions. Arriving at the person I am now, I’m relaxing into the freedom to poke fun at who people think I am.”

The song is based on a personal experience for the singer who came out as bisexual.

In 2021, she stated she feels queer is a more accurate way to describe her sexuality, which shows in her songs like Boyfriend or Breakfast.