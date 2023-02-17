Former Baywatch stunner Donna D’Errico still knows how to turn heads.

At 54 years old, the brunette beauty isn’t slowing down when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in bikinis and lingerie.

Such was the case for Valentine’s Day when Donna turned up the heat on Instagram.

For her social media share on the most romantic day of the year, Donna was clad in a sexy red teddy that left little to the imagination.

Donna posed from her bedroom as she struck a playful yet sultry pose. The ex-wife of Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx stared into the camera with a smile as she held her lace teddy against her chest with one hand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her teddy featured a cutout design below the waist, highlighting her taut and toned midsection, and she paired it with some skimpy red undies. Donna’s photo didn’t reveal her footwear, as it only extended to her upper thighs.

Donna D’Errico sent temperatures soaring in her Valentine’s Day lingerie

Donna wore her chocolate brown hair in a center part with bouncy waves grazing her shoulders. Her makeup was neutral, highlighting her best features, with dark pink tones and perfectly sculpted brows.

The former centerfold model sported a classic French manicure on her nails and chose to forgo any jewelry or accessories, allowing her sizzling figure to speak for itself.

In the caption of the post, which received over 20,000 likes, Donna wished her fans a Happy Valentine’s Day and talked to her 1.5 million IG followers about her favorite kind of chocolates.

“My favorites are the nut covered chocolates, and hell yes I bite each one first! I don’t want to commit to a gross jelly or fruity chewy something. And yes I do put the bitten one right back in the damn box,” she wrote.

Although Donna admittedly allowed herself a cheat day in honor of the holiday, she typically follows a strict, vegan diet, which helps her maintain her incredible body.

Donna’s diet and exercise routine keep her looking fantastic at 54

The brunette bombshell decided to become a vegan after podcast host/director/producer Sam Simon showed her a video of undercover footage from a factory farm.

Donna, a proud animal activist, told Fox News the video left her in tears, and from that day forward, she vowed never to consume animals as food anymore.

Donna said, “I watched the video. I came back to the room where he had his podcast studio set up, and I was in tears. I told him I was never going to eat meat again.”

Donna went on to say, “… from that point on, I didn’t need meat anymore.”

In addition to her vegan diet — which she says is also responsible for “clearer skin, better digestion, better sleep” — Donna also adheres to an exercise regimen that keeps her body guessing.

Donna likes to incorporate hiking and walking into her routine and enjoys martial arts with the trainer, Ayhan Tongadur. She’s also worked with Spencer Brown to whip her into tip-top shape.

Donna shared a video on Instagram, showing her getting to work with a push sled. She noted that Spencer was able to transform her body with her personal goals in mind.

“I told him I want to get more ‘cut’ in my shoulders and back while still maintaining a feminine look, and work on getting my legs and butt tighter,” she wrote in the caption of the Reel. “I’m already seeing a difference.”