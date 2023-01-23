Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico, who will turn 55 in March, showed off her rainy-day style as she posed in a bikini.

The currently-blonde beauty, who seemed to have recently traded in her darker tresses for a platinum hue, looked sensational as she lay against a plank of wood overlooking the ocean.

While Donna did not specifically name her locale, she alluded to the fact that she was soaking up the salty air on a beach in Alabama.

A tranquil sea spread out into the distance, its waters slightly grayish-turquoise from the cloudy skies reflected on its surface, and a light sprinkle of rain was evident as it splashed gently on the wooden deck.

Although the scenery was undoubtedly eye-catching in itself, Donna was the one who stole the show as she gave her best modeling for the camera, harkening back to her younger modeling gigs in the ’90s.

Wearing a stringy two-piece with bright pink floral designs dashed across the material of both the top and bottoms, Donna kicked any inkling of Monday blues away as she graced the web with her age-defying looks.

Donna D’Errico sizzles in a bikini in the rain

Donna tilted her head against a plank underneath her, letting her near-white locks fall around her to form a blonde halo of waves.

She crooked one knee up for a bend, moving into an alternating foot flex that proved the star knows how to stay in shape.

Her arms were stretched to lie near her face, and her super flat midsection took up the middle of the video clip frame.

“It’s been sweet being back home where I was raised! I’m thinking of staying! Rain & all! 🌧️ Have a beautiful Monday y’all ❤️,” she captioned the post while the Lynyrd Skynyrd song Sweet Home Alabama played.

As Donna continues to show her fans that age is just a number, the star opened up over a year ago about her secrets to keeping her youthful appearance and living her healthiest life.

Donna D’Errico talks about being a vegan

In a 2021 interview with Fox News, Donna discussed her journey into veganism, telling the news outlet that she initially got on the diet because of her love for all animals.

However, the star said she quickly saw a multitude of other benefits from cutting out animal products, such as having clear skin, more energy, and better sleep at night.

Donna said that being a vegan has been made much more attainable in recent years as more vegan foods become available in market stores.

“The vegan alternatives for meat and cheese are so much better now than they used to be and you don’t miss it,” she said.

“It’s so easy to switch over. But if it’s too hard to do that, try it in baby steps like with meatless Mondays. Take a week at a time. There are so many tasty alternatives out there to make it easier. And before you know it, you won’t miss it.”

Donna admitted that she used to enjoy rubbing oil on her skin and baking in the sun during her younger years, but she learned how to take better care of herself by using sunscreen and working with her diet to be beautiful from the inside out.

While Donna obviously keeps a firm hold on her followers with her incredible posts and stunning good looks, the star shared that she often gets frustrated by peoples’ comments about her appearance and said she doesn’t want her message about animal rights to get clouded by the praise.

“I’m very flattered but I just feel like I’m more than that,” Donna said.

“I understand it comes with the territory. And I understand that when you look at my social media, there’s that kind of stuff. But I think it’s very important for a lot of women, and for myself, to feel good about themselves.”

Donna said she keeps her veggies, fruits, avocados, and nuts stocked up, preferring to snack throughout the day instead of focusing on three main meals.

When she does cook up a bigger meal, she relies on the faux meat brand Impossible Meat to bulk up her plate and pack in the protein.