Donna D’Errico defends herself after being labeled ‘raunchy’

Baywatch icon Donna D’Errico is fed up with critics calling her content “raunchy.”

For decades, Donna has continued to wow her fans with her age-defying beauty and charming demeanor.

At 55, she isn’t letting off the gas when sharing sexy content, and her fans certainly aren’t complaining.

But Donna has received backlash recently, and her critics feel that some of her content is too sexually explicit.

Donna recently posted a video on Instagram depicting her wearing a sheer red bra, matching panties, and nude-colored high heels.

Donna sat in a Ferrari during the clip, taking directions from a photographer. She placed one hand on the steering wheel and had one foot inside the car with the other on the driveway.

The caption for Donna’s post read, “Nothing, just sitting in a car.”

However, one outlet deemed Donna’s video “raunchy” in a recent article. Donna shared a screenshot of some of the text from the article in her Instagram Story and a message for the author.

Donna D’Errico slams outlet for calling her recent video ‘raunchy’

“Seriously? Again?? ‘Raunchy’?? I’m literally just sitting in a car,” Donna wrote.

She continued, “Did you even bother to look at the actual video? I had no idea that just sitting in a car was ‘raunchy’. You can’t be serious.”

Donna circled the word “raunchy” in the caption of an image used in the article. The caption read, “Baywatch star Donna D’Errico looked better than ever as she took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a short raunchy video.”

Donna clapped back at an outlet for referring to one of her recent posts as “raunchy.” Pic credit: @donnaderrico/Instagram

Donna continued her rant, taking aim at the outlet.

“Do me a favor, don’t write articles about me anymore if you’re going to call me ‘raunchy’ thx bye,” wrote Donna.

Donna continues to defend herself against the haters

This isn’t the first time that Donna has defended herself against critics who felt her social media posts are too explicit or that she’s “too old” to be posting such content.

Last month, the brunette beauty clapped back after detractors found her first-ever TikTok post “raunchy.”

Donna fired back in the form of another sexy Instagram post. In the photo, Donna donned a light pink teddy from Victoria’s Secret as she struck an alluring pose.

“If this is raunchy then so is @victoriassecret. I think this is pretty,” Donna wrote in the caption. “My very first post on tiktok and everyone goes nuts are you serious. With all the smut that’s out there? People kill me. I’m laughing.”

Donna’s charity work as an activist and philanthropist

Despite what her naysayers say about her, Donna continues to live on her terms. And in addition to proving herself to be a timeless beauty, Donna has also shown her fans that she is a philanthropist with a heart of gold.

In 2019, the animal rights activist was awarded the Celebrity Activist Award by LCA (Last Chance for Animals) for her work to make “the world a better place for animals.”

In addition to her efforts to improve the lives of animals, the staunch vegan has also regularly volunteered her time to serve dinner to the homeless in L.A.

Donna even had her nude body painted red for the Painted Princess Project to help rescue victims of human trafficking worldwide. In 2021, she auctioned off a private meet-and-greet and lunch to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Greater Los Angeles Chapter.