Donna D’Errico claps back at hater who called her ‘thirsty’ for sexy Santa suit

Donna D’Errico claps back at rude fan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Donna D’Errico is not one to mess with. The Baywatch star posted a photo of herself in a sexy Santa costume, and she was quick to clap back at any fan who had a problem with it.

The actress wore a red velvet minidress that was lined with fur trim around her sleeves and the hem of the dress. She used a thick black belt to highlight her tiny waist perfectly.

In true Santa fashion, Donna wore black boots, that went up her thigh for a feminine touch.

To accessorize the outfit, she kept it simple wearing a small Santa hat to complete the look.

While most fans loved the costume, one fan, in particular, left a nasty comment, calling her thirsty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a clever response, the actress decided to analyze exactly what the commenter was saying versus jumping to insult.

She pointed out that she was actually covered up in the photo and didn’t show much skin. Her caption, while suggestive, was just a quote from the movie Christmas Vacation (1989) and encouraged fans to share quotes as well.

Donna used these points to make an excellent comeback about the hater’s comment being completely unwarranted. She finished dragging the undercover fan by letting them know she could post whatever she wanted on her platform. What a great message, more social media users should see it.

Pic credit: @donnaderrico/Instagram

Donna D’Errico has the perfect routine to stay in shape

Donna has had a toned physique since her time on Baywatch, so it’s no surprise that the 54-year-old has a healthy diet and exercise routine.

When it comes to dieting, the actress told Fox News, she became a vegan after learning more about the cruelty that happens at factory farms.

“At that time, I had no idea there were factory farms or what they were. I didn’t know what conditions these animals were in before they ended up on our plates and in grocery stores. I lived in the dark.”

As for her workout, she got a trainer in 2019 named Spencer Brown and told her Instagram followers that he helped sculpt her body in the exact way she wanted it.

Donna D’Errico has the perfect present for her fans

With the holidays upon us all, it’s no surprise that Donna is unveiling her Christmas-themed photoshoots for fans.

The Only God Can actress wore a baby pink long-line bralette while lying in pink fluff with presents around her. She paired it with a matching garter belt that fit the star perfectly.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore purple stocking socks and matching see-through gloves.

She completed the look with nude shoes, perfect for her holiday lingerie.