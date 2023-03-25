Many celebrities are still jumping onto various social media platforms, including former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico.

D’Errico, 54, joined the viral video-sharing platform TikTok a while ago, but it seems she’s received a lot of criticism upon recently sharing her first post.

Taking to Instagram, D’Errico had a message for her critics and presented it in stunning fashion as she donned pink lingerie.

Her minimal attire included a lacy embroidered bra, a matching garter belt, and what appeared to be thong panties as she struck a sideways pose.

With her message, she mentioned all the “smut that’s out there” and likened her latest photo share to what Victoria’s Secret regularly shows their models wearing.

“If this is raunchy then so is @victoriassecret. I think this is pretty. My very first post on tiktok and everyone goes nuts are you serious. With all the smut that’s out there? People kill me. I’m laughing,” she wrote in her caption.

D’Errico’s fans seemed to show support for her latest photo share, as there were over 37,000 likes on it and 540-plus comments.

What was Donna D’Errico’s TikTok share?

So what caused all the commotion that resulted in D’Errico firing off the Instagram post and message above? Her first official TikTok video is a short clip featuring her rocking a bold, tiny red bikini as Ray LaMontagne’s Oaji plays for the background music.

Her face is only half on the screen as she does a bit of a turn to show different angles of her incredible physique at 54.

D’Errico has also put a variety of GIF-style animated graphics and text over her video, including “Dad Bod,” “Thirst Trap,” “Are You In?” and a dancing character in the lower left corner.

“I’ve had this account for a while and never posted anything. Here’s my first post. I hope you like it,” she wrote in her TikTok caption.

@donnaderrico I’ve had this account for awhile and never posted anything. Here’s my first post. I hope you like it. ♬ Ojai – Ray LaMontagne

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Donna’s sizzling video with AARP tips on Instagram, which featured an identical video to the one above, albeit on Instagram.

Commenters show support for D’Errico’s TikTok video

Many individuals have found fame on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, including young aspiring models and college athletes like LSU’s Livvy Dunne and Miami’s Cavinder twins. Some have millions of followers and millions of views on TikTok. D’Errico is still getting started on the platform, though. As of this writing, her first video share had 500-plus likes and over 100 comments.

Based on a sampling of her comments, many commenters showed support and reminded her to ignore the online critics, trolls, and haters. At least one individual indicated they hadn’t noticed the negative comments.

“I don’t see any negative comments at all. But Jealous people are usually haters! They hate you cuz they ain’t you!” one commenter wrote.

“Don’t be bothered by the haters . 54 and amazing! Gotta think it’s the b***hes from the view saying that and hiding behind a desk,” another individual commented.

Donna D’Errico had many comments supporting her in her first TikTok video. Pic credit: @donnaderrico/TikTok

Donna D’Errico posted about getting her training on track in 2019

As commenters have noted, D’Errico looks incredible years after she was wearing a red swimsuit as one of the lifeguards on Baywatch. She continues to stay healthy, and based on previous IG posts, part of that involves a trainer and hard work at the gym.

Several years ago, D’Errico shared an IG video post of herself as she performed a weighted sled push across a green surface to work on many muscle groups effectively. She tagged Royal Personal Training as the location for her workout and praised trainer Spencer T. Brown in her caption’s message.

“I’ve worked out my entire adult life but only now have found someone who is able to help me sculpt my body exactly the way I want it. Spencer is the BOMB and knows what the F he’s doing when he trains,” she wrote in part of her caption.

“He listens to exactly how you want your body to change and knows how to make it happen for you. I told him I want to get more “cut” in my shoulders and back while still maintaining a feminine look, and work on getting my legs and butt tighter. I’m already seeing a difference. Look at my back and arms already. What??” she wrote.

The Baywatch beauty is doing something right, as she continues to look fit and fantastic while also letting her critics know they won’t dampen her spirits on social media.